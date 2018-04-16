"We bought two wireless connectivity devices and were looking for a way to play music on them from our phones at the same time. We could not find anything on the market, which led us to develop our invention," said the inventors. The SPLITTER allows a single wireless connectivity device's audio signal to be split to a number of speakers. It is adaptable to a variety of wireless connectivity device's audio sources, including smartphones. This permits multiple speakers to simultaneously reproduce audio from the source in question. Its battery-operated design permits it to be used on a mobile basis.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-586, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-system-for-a-wireless-connectivity-device-invented-koc-586-300629812.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

