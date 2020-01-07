Audio-Technica Exhibits Its Truly Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear and Exotic-Wood Audiophile Headphones, New Turntable and More at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2020 Audio-Technica (Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1, Booth 20648) is introducing a diverse range of products including the company's first truly wireless noise-cancelling in-ear headphones, the AT-LPW50PB turntable, high-performance headphones with exotic wood finishes, an all-new line of mics and more.

The QuietPoint® ATH-ANC300TW (SRP: US$249.00, available spring 2020) features digital hybrid noise-cancellation that places the ANC microphones both in front of and behind the driver, for an ideal balance of ambient noise reduction and audio performance. The ATH-ANC300TW supports Bluetooth® 5.0, aptX™ and other codecs for the best-possible wireless audio reproduction. The ATH-ANC300TW also features Qualcomm® TrueWireless™ Stereo Plus, a special low-latency function that ensures that users can stream audio with a stable connection. Its operation can be customized with the AT Connect smartphone app.

The ATH-CKS5TW and its ATH-CK3TW truly wireless in-ear headphones (SRP: US$169.00 and US$119.00, currently available) both offer long-lasting battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology and outstanding audio quality including aptX. Both deliver enhanced audio quality thanks to Qualcomm cVc™ Clear Voice Capture that improves clarity during phone conversations. The ATH-CK3TW features Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus for reliable streaming.

The AT-LPW50PB belt-drive turntable (SRP: US$399.00, available spring 2020) combines an exceptional high-fidelity listening experience with a stunning, high-gloss piano black finish. The turntable provides 33-1/3 and 45 RPM speeds and its carbon fiber tonearm is fitted with an AT-VM95E moving magnet (MM) phono cartridge. The AT-LPW50PB features a built-in phono preamp for use with the widest variety of audio components.

The over-ear ATH-AWKT and ATH-AWAS audiophile and over-ear ATH-WP900 portable headphones combine beautifully crafted woods with superb sound quality, and the ATH-IEX1 features an exclusive hybrid multi-driver system for an unmatched in-ear listening experience. All four models offer Hi-Res Audio capability.

Meticulously handcrafted, the ATH-AWKT, ATH-AWAS and ATH-WP900 (SRP: US$1,899.00, US$1,399.00, US$650.00, available March 2020) feature housings from prized Kokutan (striped ebony), Asada Zakura (ironwood) and flamed maple wood. Audio-Technica's ATH-IEX1 (SRP: US$1,200.00, available January 2020) sets a new standard for in-ear listening thanks to its hybrid multi-driver system.

The ATH-SPORT90BT features a built-in music player and along with the ATH-SPORT60BT includes fitness-friendly features like IPX5 waterproof-rated construction, a built-in mic and controls, and stay-in-place designs. Both feature built-in headphone amplifiers and improved high-sensitivity drivers. Audio-Technica's SonicSport ATH-SPORT90BT (SRP: US$159.00, available spring 2020) includes a built-in 4GB music player, making it the ultimate portable music device. The ATH-SPORT60BT (SRP: US$79.00, available spring 2020) offers a multipoint pairing function that allows connection to two Bluetooth devices at once.

Audio-Technica's new ATR Series microphones feature improved performance and are ideal for a wide range of consumer and "prosumer" applications including streaming, podcasting, recording, live performance and more. A wide range of handheld, desktop, vocal/instrument, clip-on, camcorder and other mics are available, at suggested retail prices ranging from US$19.99 to US$149.00. Audio-Technica is also introducing the TR2x-USB 3.5 mm to USB-C digital adapter (SRP: US$19.99), which converts any microphone or headphones with a 3.5 mm (1/8-inch) plug into a USB-compatible device.

Audio-Technica is featuring its high-performance OC9X Series cartridges. Each AT-OC9X Series model features a Dual Moving Coil structure, which delivers improved channel separation for a more precise stereo image and wider frequency response.

AT-OC9X Series cartridges are currently available with a choice of stylus types including Special Line Contact (AT-OC9XSL), Shibata (AT-OC9XSH), microlinear (AT-OC9XML), nude elliptical (AT-OC9XEN) and bonded elliptical (AT-OC9XEB). Pricing is as follows: AT-OC9XSL, US$729.00; AT-OC9XSH, US$649.00; AT-OC9XML, US$549.00; AT-OC9XEN, US$349.00; AT-OC9XEB, US$239.00.

Audio-Technica's ATH-G1WL wireless and ATH-G1 gaming headsets deliver powerful, spacious audio quality and crystal-clear in-game voice communication. Both headsets' lightweight design allow gamers to enjoy even long playing sessions in total comfort.

The wired ATH-G1 (SRP: US$169.00, currently available) is compatible with computers, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and any platform with a 3.5 mm headset connector. The wireless ATH-G1WL (SRP: $249.00, currently available) adds stable, lag-free wireless connectivity, a long 15 hours of battery life and a virtual surround sound function for an even more immersive 3D audio gaming experience. Its wireless USB transceiver ensures compatibility with computers.

