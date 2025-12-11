Audio Up Launches The 615 Switch, the First AI Assisted, Not Created, Podcast

Set in the world of country music, The 615 Switch is Audio Up's newest narrative musical podcast created in part using groundbreaking AI technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Up, announces the release of The 615 Switch , a high energy scripted audio comedy that unites musical storytelling and cutting-edge creative technology. The series follows the chaotic reversal of fortune between two Nashville upstarts. Their lives flip after two scheming music executives make a reckless bet. The story blends satire, music industry drama, and character driven comedy.

The cast features performances from reported contestant of The Bachelorette and Audio Chateau artist, Clayton Johnson. The inventive production process for the show reflects a dramatic shift in audio production. Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt created the show from a pre-AI script (alongside his writing partner Zach Selwyn) and used a proprietary voice swap program he designed to find the voices of the other characters.

"AI technology is impacting every corner of the entertainment business. We see this as an unparalleled opportunity to create content in ways that never existed at any point in my career." said Gutstadt. "While some anticipate decline in music, film, and podcasting, we see open skies for anyone willing to be inventive with the tools around them."

Gutstadt is a leading voice on the role of artificial intelligence in creative media. He was named the first winner of Loveable's West Coast Hackathon, judged by Will.i.am, and previously served as Chief Creator in Residence at the NYU School of the Arts, from which he is also an alumnus.

The 615 Switch includes 35 original songs – and unlike fully AI productions, the music mixes Gutstadt's traditional production process, which he's honed over years of experience as a veteran country music producer, with AI tools. The 615 Switch's companion soundtrack will be released through the Audio Chateau label.

ABOUT AUDIO UP : Audio Up is home to fictional scripted podcasts, interviews, and a robust catalog of innovative IP. The company has a growing slate of AI-based scripted music concepts that expand how stories, songs, and talent come together across audio and beyond. Audio Up properties include Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly and 24kGoldn, Strawberry Spring, the first adaptation of the story by Stephen King, and Michael Cohen's chart topping Mea Culpa.

