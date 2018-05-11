Audio version of "12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities - Second Edition" now available on Amazon

In just a matter of weeks after its release earlier this year, the e-book version of the book hit #1 in Amazon's Small Business Franchise category. Now fans of audio books have access to the same valuable information from Dr. Hayes about the risks and rewards of owning a franchise, how to research and evaluate concepts, find financing and a variety of other topics designed to help anyone considering the purchase of a franchise make a more educated decision.

The book also features sponsored advertising content compiled by Dr. Hayes in which 12 franchise companies share their amazing stories.

The featured concepts include:

Camp Bow Wow

Xpresso Delight

Office Pride

FASTSIGNS

Restoration 1

Sandler Sales

Lime Painting

Zerorez

River Sweet Treats

LINK Staffing

Fully Promoted

Jon Smith Subs

Dr. Hayes, who speaks about franchising to audiences around the world and has authored numerous books on the subject as well as the blog "How to Buy a Franchise," says "12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition" is designed for both the experienced franchisee and the newcomer.

"If franchising makes sense for you...then it's a matter of finding the right opportunity," he says. "There's a good chance you'll find an opportunity that might be right for you in this book. In fact, there's a good chance you'll find multiple right opportunities in this book."

In addition to the audio version, "12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition," published by BizComPress, is available as an e-book and in paperback at Amazon.com.

About the Author

Dr. John Hayes is one of the world's most published experts and speakers on the topic of franchising. Within days of publication, his franchise books such as "Take the Fear Out of Franchising," "Buy Hot Franchises Without Getting Burned" and "101 Questions to Ask Before You Invest in a Franchise" climbed to #1 in their categories on Amazon.com. In addition to his career in writing and speaking, Dr. Hayes also has been a franchisee, a franchisor and a franchise advisor. Dr. Hayes has authored more than 20 books, including "Start Small Finish Big" with Subway co-founder Fred DeLuca, and Network Marketing for Dummies with Zig Ziglar. Dr. Hayes is the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership and director of the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-version-of-12-amazing-franchise-opportunities---second-edition-now-available-on-amazon-300647105.html

SOURCE BizCom Press

Related Links

http://www.bizcompress.com

