Audio Video on Demand Market to record USD 165.39 Mn growth; Interactive Home Entertainment Market identified as Parent Market -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global audio video on demand market is categorized as a part of the global interactive home entertainment market within the global media and entertainment market. The super parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. The global interactive home entertainment market covers companies engaged in producing interactive gaming products, including mobile gaming applications. It also includes educational software used primarily in the home. Technavio calculates the global media and entertainment market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of media, entertainment, and interactive media and services. The parent market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile gaming and the increasing adoption rate in developing markets.
The global audio video on demand market size is expected to grow by USD 165.39 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period. Download Free PDF Sample Report
The audio video on demand market growth is expected to be driven by the growth in mobile advertisement spending. Mobile advertising is currently one of the most popular methods of advertising and is mainly driven by the increased penetration of tablets, smartphones, increasing Internet penetration, and the development of various mobile apps. The global mobile app download market recorded 230 billion downloads in 2020. Service providers are developing mobile applications to provide easy access and usage to customers. The growing adoption of mobile devices and the subsequent increase in mobile application downloads have made most of the songs and albums available in-app for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, these apps also provide an easy payment option for the subscribers of premium services, which attracts more customers. Users are required to fill in their personal details, which helps vendors to retain a larger customer base through targeted advertising. Thus, the growth in mobile advertising spending is driving the growth of the global audio video on demand market.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist audio video on demand market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the audio video on demand market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the audio video on demand market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Game Streaming Market by Revenue Stream and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing popularity of eSports tournaments is notably driving the game streaming market growth, although factors such as the effects of gaming on health may impede market growth. eSports tournaments are multiplayer video game competitions that are commonly played by professional gamers. eSports tournaments allow gamers to compete through online platforms. Hence, they remove constraints related to time and location.
Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing adoption of AR and VR games is notably driving the gaming market growth, although factors such as regulation of loot boxes may impede market growth. Game developers prefer AR and VR devices to traditional gaming devices. For instance, companies such as Sony and Microsoft are developing gaming platforms using cutting-edge three-dimensional (3D) technologies.
|
Audio Video On Demand Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 165.39 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.94
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., CBC Radio Canada, Comcast Corp., Contus, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., Indieflix Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Mood Media Corp., Muvi LLC, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co., and Tubi Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Video - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Video - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Video - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Video - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Audio - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Audio - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Audio - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Audio - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Audio - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 CBC Radio Canada
- Exhibit 104: CBC Radio Canada - Overview
- Exhibit 105: CBC Radio Canada - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: CBC Radio Canada - Key offerings
- 10.7 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 107: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Comcast Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Netflix Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Netflix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Netflix Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Spotify Technology SA
- Exhibit 123: Spotify Technology SA - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 127: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
