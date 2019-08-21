HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, audio-visual technology has transformed the traditional college lecture hall, starting with better audio systems and high-quality presentation screens, evolving into the potential for more visual, compelling lessons than ever before. The benefits from audio visual technology are spread across all industries, but the effects of quality AV tech on college campuses are perhaps the most valuable. Audio visual classroom expert, IVCi, discusses how higher education can benefit from audio visual technology. Read on below for more information.

Enhanced curriculum: Audiovisual technology allows professors to incorporate more compelling imagery, create more dynamic presentations, and expand the classroom around the globe. Enhancing the higher education curriculum keeps students interested in the lesson, increasing their information retention rate and leading to better performance during class discussions and on exams. In addition, interacting with and becoming accustomed to using audiovisual technology in a classroom setting gives students the valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with AV equipment they will likely be using in their careers following graduation.

Audiovisual technology allows professors to incorporate more compelling imagery, create more dynamic presentations, and expand the classroom around the globe. Enhancing the higher education curriculum keeps students interested in the lesson, increasing their information retention rate and leading to better performance during class discussions and on exams. In addition, interacting with and becoming accustomed to using audiovisual technology in a classroom setting gives students the valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with AV equipment they will likely be using in their careers following graduation. Interactive lessons: Diversifying lesson presentations with sounds, images, figures, and interactive bits allows students to become involved in their lectures and discussions first hand, keeping attention on the task at hand and increasing their chance of remembering crucial information. Interactive lessons are a valuable tool for educators, as they can be engaging for both the professor and the students, leading to more in-depth discussions and a deeper understanding between classroom authority figures and students. Interacting with students through memorable visuals and sounds, as well as in-class activities and impromptu discussions, will help them pay attention in class, and maybe even look forward to attending.

Diversifying lesson presentations with sounds, images, figures, and interactive bits allows students to become involved in their lectures and discussions first hand, keeping attention on the task at hand and increasing their chance of remembering crucial information. Interactive lessons are a valuable tool for educators, as they can be engaging for both the professor and the students, leading to more in-depth discussions and a deeper understanding between classroom authority figures and students. Interacting with students through memorable visuals and sounds, as well as in-class activities and impromptu discussions, will help them pay attention in class, and maybe even look forward to attending. Clear communication: Creating a well-made, engaging, and communicative presentation is a critical skill in the workforce, and most college professors have one for every lesson. Communicating with your audience is a key part of creating a presentation, and AV technology gives presenters the power to clearly communicate their points through visual and auditory aids. Although professors are likely accustomed to creating such presentation experiences, AV technology can also aid in students' understanding of what clear communication is and teach them how they can apply it to their own presentations, both in class and at work.

Creating a well-made, engaging, and communicative presentation is a critical skill in the workforce, and most college professors have one for every lesson. Communicating with your audience is a key part of creating a presentation, and AV technology gives presenters the power to clearly communicate their points through visual and auditory aids. Although professors are likely accustomed to creating such presentation experiences, AV technology can also aid in students' understanding of what clear communication is and teach them how they can apply it to their own presentations, both in class and at work. Ability to reach students with various learning methods: Every student learns differently and while it can be a challenge for some students to absorb anything from an hour-long lecture without a presentation, others will thrive in that learning environment. However, those students might thrive in a highly visual and interactive classroom, while the lecture students struggle to understand key points. All-in-all, there are different ways people learn, and using AV technology, professors can account for various different learning styles in their lessons to ensure students are absorbing content effectively and correctly.

AV technology has its place in higher education as an essential learning and teaching tool. Find out how incorporating audio visual technology into your campus can transform the way your students learn and enter the workforce.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi Video Conferencing Solutions Company is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi