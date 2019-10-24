HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporating technology into the classroom isn't a new concept, but it is an evolving one. AV technology has a growing presence in the educational world, with educators realizing the value that incorporating AV technology in classrooms can bring. Audio visual classroom expert, IVCi, discusses the benefits of implementing AV technology in educational institutions and explains how this technology can improve the educational landscape today.

Improves communication between professors and students: Incorporating AV technology into your classrooms can encourage more communication between professors and students. AV technology allows professors to record lectures, embrace reverse-classroom learning models, and encourage in-class participation. All of these channels give students the opportunity to communicate their ideas with professors more clearly, aided by AV technology. If a student misses a lecture, they can easily catch up with recorded ones and ask any leftover questions or concerns to their professor at a later date. AV technology also supports distance learning, so international students or students on medical leave can stay up to date on lectures and material just like their peers.

AV technology allows classrooms to provide a flipped classroom experience, where students watch video lectures beforehand and come to class to discuss concepts and problem solving ideas together. This model increases student collaboration, preparing individuals for a team-based workforce they'll encounter throughout their career. AV technology empowers students to learn material at their own pace, then apply it in unique and creative ways, leading to better lesson retention and course experiences. Immersive VR and AR technologies can bring things around the world to life in the classroom, while advanced VR technology can bring the people to the classroom. Collaboration between students isn't the only benefit; international and industry collaboration can also increase as VC technology allows professors to bring experts and international guests to the classroom virtually. Higher levels of in-class participation: Using AV technology in-class encourages students to participate more than traditional lectures. Active learning principles are easily applied to AV equipped classrooms, where students can visualize graphs, data, and problems in new ways that stimulate their minds. AV classrooms encourage information retention and problem solving skills by providing strong visuals and interactive experiences, two things lacking from a traditional classroom. These days we know that students can learn in a variety of different ways, and AV technology allows professors to accommodate a variety of learning styles in one room, encouraging more students to get involved in lessons.

The educational sphere has huge potential for the AV industry. With so many different ways to incorporate technology as a tool to enhance the learning experience, AV technology should be on your next list of classroom renovations. Reap the benefits today.

