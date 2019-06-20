HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video walls provide a customizable and interactive solution for any type of location or space size. To further drive home the benefits of these technology solutions, audio visual classroom expert, IVCi, explains why higher education campuses of all sizes can benefit from video walls.

Flexible Student Experience. Video walls provide both students and professors with an enormous amount of information and data through various presentation options, high quality video and images, interactive simulations, and more. Having the ability to display different data on multiple screens at once, allows students to view the information as a "big picture", providing them with the capability to analyze, interpret, and come to informative and educational conclusions.

Increased Levels of Learning. As an integrated solution, video walls can pair up with additional video conferencing solutions to provide a higher level of learning for students, regardless of class size. Smaller universities can utilize video walls and video conferencing solutions to incorporate into guest lectures, presentations, or talks that are held at larger universities around the world. The ability to offer students classes and lesson opportunities that they might not have had access to in the past increases the willingness of those students to participate in the lessons and absorb the information.

Interactive Lessons. Not only do video walls have the ability to display various information throughout multiple screens, they also provide numerous interactive features. The content displayed on video walls can be controlled, manipulated, and managed to deliver advanced presentations and trainings that fit the structure, size, and concept of the class. Providing students with the opportunity to immerse themselves directly into the lesson, increases their overall level of participation and collaboration.

Minimal Maintenance. A video wall is a considerable investment, especially for smaller universities which might not have an enormous tech budget. However, video walls are designed for maximum reliability and constant use – this means that most walls have little to no disposable parts and require almost no maintenance, making them the perfect investment for universities big or small.

As audio visual technology continues to improve and expand into different industries, higher education campuses should take advantage of these solutions in order to continue providing students with a collaborative, interactive, and highly beneficial learning environment.

