HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio visual classroom solutions, IVCi, explains how AV technology is continuing to shape the future of higher education.

The AV industry has already drastically changed the way our society teaches and learns. Audio Visual (AV) technology is the latest advancement to shape the future of education. Some people believe that the use of AV technology will lead to the downfall of physical classrooms, while some believe it will only enhance the current way information is delivered. Whatever unfolds, one thing is for sure -- AV is continuing to shape the future of higher education. Here's how.

Connected devices. In our ever-connected world, we can expect to see students using their own devices to directly access their school's content and resources. Scalability of AV resources will be essential in keeping up with demand. Students expect to be able to easily connect and share their work on screens and with fellow classmates, both in classrooms and study rooms.

The rise of AR and VR. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two AV tools that are making their way into higher education. For example, students can now design objects with a 3D modeling tool and see them come to life with a 3D printer. In higher education for healthcare related fields, this can help students understand complex health systems in a realistic way.

New and engaging learning experiences. AV technology opens the door for students to learn in new and engaging ways that would otherwise be impossible. For example, medical, nursing, or healthcare students can witness emergency situations, complex surgeries, and bedside care through video, so they can get hands-on experience from anywhere.

Distance learning. While online and hybrid classes are already available in many higher education institutes, AV allows the distance learning experience to be more immersive and inclusive. If AV technologies advance enough, there is a possibility that all higher education lectures can be delivered remotely.

How rapidly the higher education system transforms through AV depends greatly on the institution's willingness to adopt it. If more educators get on board with the shift, we could see AV technology completely overhaul higher education with endless learning potential.

