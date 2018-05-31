Audio Visual Professionals Unite: Diverse Range Of Award-Winning Products From Canon On Display At The 2018 InfoComm Show

"InfoComm continues to be a valuable opportunity for us to engage with our existing customers and establish new relationships by discussing how our award-winning imaging products help deliver visual stories in higher education, houses of worship, and other key industries and applications," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The recent expansion of Canon's CarePAK PRO program is just one way in which we are working 'after the sale' to ensure our customers remain satisfied and our service exceeds their expectations; we are very proud to be promoting CarePAK PRO here at this show."

The Canon booth will showcase a range of professional products, including two newly debuted projector products for 2018:

REALiS WUX7000Z Pro AV LCOS Projector: The REALiS WUX7000Z LCOS Projector combines long-lasting performance, high brightness, along with a wide range of interchangeable lens options and advanced features in a compact design. Its small form factor makes it the perfect choice in difficult locations where space is critical.

Canon CarePAK PRO

Canon recently announced an expansion of its CarePAK PRO service and support offering to meet the needs of the cinema industry and professional video markets. The program now includes accidental damage protection from drops, spills, and power surges, protecting customer investments from unforeseen repair costs and excessive downtime and covers professional products such as Cinema EOS, cinema lenses and pro camcorders***. Unique to Canon, CarePAK PRO offers other valuable benefits including hardware coverage from normal wear and tear, free inbound and return shipping within the United States for all eligible service and repairs as well as the use of genuine Canon parts for all services ***.

Booth Solution Partners

aboutGolf, the leading indoor golf simulation company, will feature Canon's REALiS 4K600STZ 4K LCOS Projector to help attendees examine their backswing or work on their short game while they tee off with a golf simulation experience in the booth.

Zaxel, an imaging company specializing in high-resolution servers, will demonstrate its new zDome Uni, which will feature Canon's REALiS WUX500ST short-throw projector. The new zDome Uni combines one projector and special warping software to fill a dome screen, creating a unique immersive experience ideal for flight simulations, VR applications and computer games. Users can enjoy a 3D-illusion experience without the need to wear goggles, which warps a 360-degree video in real time and outputs to the projector to fill the entire dome.

For more information about Canon projectors, please visit projectors.usa.canon.com and for more information about Canon's wide range of other professional products, please visit usa.canon.com/provideo.

