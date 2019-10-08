Audio Visual Solutions Company, IVCi Audio Visual Managed Services, Discusses How Live Chat Services Can Benefit Your Law Firm

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm websites must offer the most reliable features and highest functionality in order to maintain a good reputation with their clientele. Knowing this, law firms must be picky regarding what kind of features are offered on their website. One option that is growing in availability and popularity among law firm websites is a live chat service, offering consultations and legal advice to potential clients and leads. Audio visual solutions company, IVCi, discusses how live chat services can benefit your law firm.

Increases customer loyalty & engagement: By building a live chat on your law firm's website, you're providing clients, both new and existing, with a direct line of contact. If your legal chat service performs well, leads will be more likely to look favorably upon your law firm and return for another visit, increasing their potential of converting into a client. Showing dedication to addressing client needs and questions 24/7 with live chat assistance enhances your client loyalty, since they know your firm cares about their concerns and questions. In addition, the installation of a live chat will encourage traffic to interact with the online counsel, boosting your firm's overall engagement rate.

Live chat services are a valuable tool for a law firm, even if you never thought about incorporating one before. There are a host of different legal live chats already available on the market. Find out which one is right for your law firm and see how live chat services can transform your client relationships.

