Audio Visual Solutions Provider, IVCi, Discusses 6 AV Trends to Prepare for in 2020

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio visual solutions provider, IVCi, discusses six AV trends to prepare for in 2020.

As 2020 is just around the corner, it's time to look ahead and prepare for what's to come in the audio-visual space. While we have already seen exponential change over the past few years, there's more to come for 2020. Here are some trends to keep an eye on as we enter the new year:

Rapid adoption of huddle rooms. More and more businesses are seeing the value of huddle rooms as opposed to traditional meeting rooms. Increased emphasis on audio quality. Many organizations were solely focused on bringing their video equipment up to speed, but are now understanding the need to have audio equipment that's of the same caliber. The need for collaboration and multitasking. Since many businesses are operating at least partially remote, the need for collaboration through devices is going to be a top priority in 2020. Companies need to have the capabilities for their employees to conduct as many meetings and tasks at one time as necessary, from anywhere. Cloud-based technology. More and more businesses are operating exclusively in the cloud. This is becoming a necessity for businesses looking to offer remote employment or that operate across multiple locations. Smart devices. Almost all devices used for business in 2020 will be smart devices. Therefore, it's imperative that businesses have reliable, secure connections and wireless capabilities for devices of all makes and kinds. Advancement of the 5G network. The 5G network allows businesses greater capacity and scalability than ever before. Since the IoT is the norm, with all devices being mobile and connected, having the best possible network is a must for businesses looking to get or stay ahead.

These are just some of the changes and advancements we can expect to see over the upcoming year. If you start adapting to these trends early, you'll gain a competitive advantage over other companies who wait.

About IVCi

IVCi AV managed services provider is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, collaborative meeting spaces, unified communications, video conferencing, cloud based services and industry leading back-end managed services. We partner with you to set a collaboration & migration strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi