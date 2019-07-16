Audio Visual Solutions Provider, IVCi, Discusses How Boardroom Meetings Can Improve Through the Use of Video Conferencing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing is a technological innovation that has benefitted many businesses all over the world. It improves collaboration, productivity, and even scales back costs. For these reasons, amongst other things, the use of video conferencing has grown immensely in popularity over the last couple of decades. It's not only beneficial for one-on-one conversation, but video conferencing is also extremely valuable in a boardroom meeting setting. Boardroom meetings are where much of the company's objectives are put in place, and with the assistance of video conferencing, it can become an even more beneficial encounter. Audio visual solutions provider, IVCi, explains why below.

Increased Collaboration

The most obvious benefit of video conferencing in a boardroom meeting is its ability to bring people in from various locations. Whether it's someone from a different department, different state, or even a different country, they are given the ability to converse face to face with those in the meeting. It also prevents miscommunication; if all parties are present, everyone is on the same page. Additionally, it gives those that usually wouldn't have the chance to work with one another the capability to collaborate.

Structured Meetings

If you include people from different locations, they are more likely to be on a strict schedule. This is especially important for employees or clients in different time zones. The benefit of being on a tighter schedule is that it will prevent chit-chat from occurring and focus more on the important issues and ideas. If you are only given a certain time frame to complete your meeting, you will get straight into what's important, instead of unnecessary chatter.

Productivity Improvement

By being able to have more people involved in meetings through video conferencing, you can improve productivity significantly. Employees and clients will be aware of their tasks and objectives all at once and will have the chance to better manage their time and create a more productive environment. Employees and clients will also be able to resolve problems and issues quicker, which will avoid complications down the line.

Saves Money

One of the most attractive features of video conferencing is the money it saves. If traveling to meet with clients is done on a regular basis, it will ultimately cost a great amount of money. By implementing video conferencing, you can have the same amount of input in a boardroom meeting, but without the added travel costs. This is extremely important for smaller companies or start-up companies that don't have the same budget as large corporations.

Whether you're having a one-on-one conversation or presenting to your entire company, boardroom meetings can be improved through the utilization of video conferencing. Team collaboration and productivity is increased significantly in these types of meetings, not to mention the ability to save on travel expenses and cut costs tremendously. Next time you have a boardroom meeting on the calendar, keep these video conferencing benefits in mind.

