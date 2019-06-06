HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the competition in the IT industry continues to expand and become more diverse, the presence of AV experts and technology is needed now, more than ever. Audio visual solutions provider, IVCi, discusses the merge of AV with IT, explaining both the benefits and challenges that come along with it.

Benefits of the Merge

As the business terrain expands and client bases become more diverse, IT companies need tools and technology systems that can be scaled accordingly. Merging AV technology with IT allows for companies to implement high quality, scalable technology that can increase collaboration and streamline work throughout multiple areas, from one central location. AV technology is not only easy to install and scale dependent on the space, but it can also be managed and maintained remotely, opening the door for the managed IT services providers to restructure their service offerings and dedicate less time and employee efforts to technical operations.

Challenges of the Merge

The biggest challenge that comes along with the merge of AV and IT is the initial separation of the two industry sectors, the limited communication between industries, and the overall knowledge of each industry from the others point of view. At the beginning of the merge, many individuals in the IT space viewed AV technology as an adjunct service. However, now that digital technology is the foundation for everyday tasks, AV solutions are seen as a necessity rather than an add-on. This initial idea of industry separation prevents companies from altering the process of their current operation and transitioning into a new way of doing things.

Evolving technology requires the evolution of industries to become early adopters who expose themselves to new ideas, levels of collaboration, and different ways of working. Merging two successful industries, AV and IT, not only presents companies with alternative methods of communication, collaboration, and over process development, but also allows each industry to expand their knowledge of available technologies. Naturally, the initial transition of the merge will be challenging for both parties, however, the benefits that come along with the merge will outweigh the hardships and encourage more technological merges in the future.

