Audio Visual Solutions Provider, IVCi, Shares Three Benefits of Unified Communications

In today's digital world, so many of our business processes are connected. From responding to emails on smartphones to collaborating through shared documents, it seems that everything we do at work is connected to other people and systems in some way. Unified Communications integrates various enterprise communication services to keep up with the current pace of communication technologies and revolutionize the workplace.

Unified Communications makes organizations more efficient and profitable through the following benefits:

Smoother, more streamlined operations. With UC, users can seamlessly link communication across devices to keep all messages, meetings, and conversations in sync. Your team can start a project in one place, jump on a video chat to collaborate with another team, and pick back up on the same project with no interruptions. Employees can carry out their day to day operations more efficiently, increasing productivity on a wide scale.

Better collaboration. Communication within a multi-department or multi-location organization used to be a challenge for many organizations. UC bridges communication gaps by allowing different departments and locations to use the same communication platforms and overcome physical barriers. This gives teams the opportunity to better collaborate holistically, giving organizations a competitive advantage.

Advanced mobility. UC allows employees to work from anywhere. With 50% of the workforce predicted to be remote in 2020, this is important to many potential employees. Aside from workforce flexibility, it also allows organizations to respond to customer needs from anywhere and at any time. This helps organizations of all kinds keep up with the 24/7 pace of business.

Increased cost savings. UC consolidates multiple systems and applications for telephones, messaging, video conferencing, etc. This leads to direct savings for the organization. The other benefits, such as mobility, productivity, and collaboration will also add up to a long term increase in bottom line for organizations.

Implementing Unified Communications brings about benefits that far outweigh the effort and cost required to deploy it. The time, effort, and cost savings your organization realizes from UC can be reinvested into initiatives that take you above and beyond the competition.

