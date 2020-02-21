Audio Weaver, the Industry Standard for Embedded Audio Processing, Attracts Series B investment from Sony, Porsche, ARM IoT Fund and More, Led by Taiwania Capital

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts is announcing $14.5M in Series B funding for Audio Weaver: the leading end-to-end embedded software for audio engineering deployed across more than 40 million devices worldwide. The round is led by Taiwania Capital and includes Series A lead investor BMW i Ventures as well as new investors, Sony Innovation Fund by Innovation Growth Ventures, MediaTek Ventures, Porsche Ventures and the ARM IoT Fund. This brings the total of DSP Concepts' venture capital funding to over $25M to date.

This funding round is the result of Audio Weaver's success in consumer and automotive deployments in partnership with top-tier brands including Porsche, Tesla, GoPro, Braun Audio and voice recognition partners such as Alexa Voice Service, Google Voice Assistant as well as non-cloud connected voice recognition engines like Sensory. Currently powering over 40 million consumer and automotive products, Audio Weaver and its support operations will expand significantly across the globe with this financing round, starting with opening a new office in Taiwan this year.

DSP Concepts also works with several chip partners to provide efficient audio product deployment and peak voice recognition performance for various applications using different hardware architectures. By using the Audio Weaver platform, product makers can now easily deploy audio features and designs on ST Micro, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, NXP and others.

DSP Concepts provides the only end-to-end solution that addresses the audio processing challenges currently facing the numerous industries working to provide voice-activated user experiences. Their products accommodate both low-code / no-code designers and experienced engineers, making it possible to create, integrate and deploy custom audio features for consumer electronics and automotive manufacturers.

"The development process and ability to innovate and iterate with audio is stuck in the 1990's, but audio experiences have never been a more critical component of every technology product sold in the market today," said Chin Beckmann, Co-Founder and CEO of DSPConcepts. "The Audio Weaver platform is real-time and takes care of optimization across multiple chip families so customers can focus on building product-differentiating features rather than low-level coding. With a unified audio engineering solution, there are no barriers to the development of any unique audio product, from design to deployment."

"We like to think of Audio Weaver as building blocks for audio: we provide over 400 of these audio 'Lego's' that include modules to support everything from hyper-efficient IoT devices to ultra-premium automotive systems," said Paul Beckmann, Co-Founder and CTO. "What few people realize is that audio is so much more than woofers and tweeters, but the ability to innovate with audio has been so stifled that only now, and only through Audio Weaver, will we start to see dramatic leaps forward in everything from automotive audio to edge IoT devices to even AI based medical monitoring all with Audio Weaver at the core."

DSP Concepts also created TalkTo, a software-based Audio Front End for voice-controlled products that uses advanced microphone processing and machine learning to deliver highly reliable voice control in any environment, including high-noise environments. TalkTo can also cancel noise from multichannel sources (i.e. soundbars) that would usually overwhelm most voice-control systems, and is able to continuously monitor an environment to identify and cancel additional interfering noises. This creates a satisfying and efficient voice-based user experience in devices where this was previously impossible, including set-top boxes, kitchen appliances, TVs, and more.

Taiwania Capital Fund Managing Partner, Huang Lee, stated, "We have been continually impressed by DSP Concepts through our due diligence process. The company has executed technology development, demonstrated product-market fit and has built an impressive list of customers that have validated the value of the technology. We are excited about the opportunity to help the company scale globally and particularly in Taiwan, where DSP Concepts technology can help domestic companies move up the value chain."

For more information on DSP Concepts, please visit dspconcepts.com .

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 40M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top-tier brands in automotive and consumer products. DSP Concepts provides leading brands like Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate through audio and voice. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart and Taiwan.

