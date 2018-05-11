AUDIOALGORITHMS Announces an Advanced Mobile Marketing Solution

ATLANTA, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine using sound to remotely trigger mobile phones to display engaging and captivating content. USONIQ turns that idea into reality by enabling the delivery of promotional, sponsored or informational content to mobile phones using any sound or media system.

Imagine using sound to remotely trigger mobile phones to display engaging and captivating content. USONIQ turns that idea into reality by enabling the delivery of promotional, sponsored or informational content to mobile phones using any sound or media system. USONIQ is content distribution, payment processing and analytics all in one solution. And all of it based on inaudible sound.

USONIQ is an advanced communication solution which uses inaudible sound to provide a brand-new way of connecting with nearby mobile devices without having to know their IP addresses or phone numbers. USONIQ combines content distribution, seamless payments and data analytics into one powerful solution.

The audio/video signal processing specialists at AUDIOALGORITHMS say their new data-over-audio solution will enhance advertising and purchasing models.

"USONIQ is not just about pushing content to mobile phones using sound. It is also about getting vital information back on the broadcasted content. We call it Return On Content. Our solution supports real-time data analytics and payment processing which means that the system as a whole becomes a valuable feedback loop where content is pushed and actual revenue and audience metrics are received in return. It is a brand new sales channel for any business that has a large mobile audience," said CEO Jakob Ashtar.

USONIQ is a data transmission protocol which is easily embedded into existing infrastructures and ecosystems without the need for hardware purchases or upgrades. Data is transferred completely offline using inaudible sound, and does not require Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 4G/LTE. It is hardwareless, requiring no changes to existing systems. It requires nothing but sound, a speaker and a microphone.

AUDIOALGORITHMS LLC is a privately held company which was founded in 2011 to provide software development services to companies in the U.S. with a focus on communication applications and DSP algorithms for audio and video. AUDIOALGORITHMS specializes in the development of proprietary audio and video signal processing algorithms with a focus on communication products for mobile, desktop, web and embedded systems.

