AUDIOALGORITHMS Announces Sound-Based Mobile Payment System

ATLANTA, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The audio/video signal processing specialists at AUDIOALGORITHMS say their new data-over-audio solution will enhance advertising and purchasing models. USONIQ combines content distribution, contactless payments and real-time analytics in one powerful solution that only requires sound.

Product information: http://www.audiopayment.com

USONIQ is an advanced communication solution which uses sound to give a brand new way of connecting with mobile devices around the user without having to know their IP address or phone number. The solution does not rely on presence of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or mobile radio networks.

"This effectively means that USONIQ is particularly ideal as a communication and marketing technology when used in crowded and noisy spaces with large audiences where network congestion and radio interference typically is a huge problem to the extent that it prevents mobile mass marketing campaigns from obtaining optimal results," said CEO Jakob Ashtar.

Simply use USONIQ sound signals to establish ad hoc data communication channels with mobile devices and push any content to those devices. Broadcast promotional, sponsored or informational content to an audience from an already-owned sound or media system. Engage and captivate an audience with elevating and unforgettable experiences. Receive instant feedback on your content such as audience size, location, movement, preferences and emotional responses. USONIQ supports payments over audio, so the content sent out can even be an offer for a specific product or service that customers can purchase on the spot. Turn existing media displays into a checkout. Users can turn any sound or media system in their infrastructure into an actual sales channel that generates revenue.

USONIQ is a data transmission protocol which is easily embedded into your existing infrastructure and ecosystem without the need for hardware purchases or upgrades. Data is transferred completely offline using inaudible sound, and does not require Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 4G/LTE. It is hardwareless, requiring no changes to existing systems. It requires nothing but sound, a speaker and a microphone.

AUDIOALGORITHMS LLC is a privately held company which was founded in 2011 to provide software development services to companies in the U.S. with a focus on communication applications and DSP algorithms for audio and video. AUDIOALGORITHMS specializes in the development of proprietary audio and video signal processing algorithms with a focus on communication products for mobile, desktop, web and embedded systems.

General inquiries regarding the technology or the company can be made via phone at 678-620-5542 or email at info@audioalgorithms.com.

#USONIQ

Related Images

usoniq.png

USONIQ

usoniq-features.png

USONIQ Features

sound-based-payments.png

Sound-based payments

Related Links

Product Information

Contact Information

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lgz-4A8ERNA

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioalgorithms-announces-sound-based-mobile-payment-system-300643449.html

SOURCE AUDIOALGORITHMS LLC

Related Links

http://www.audiopayment.com

