Audiobook market in Europe to grow by USD 1,862.49 million from 2022 to 2027|Proliferation of smart devices and applications boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global audiobook market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 1,862.49 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.37% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Audiobook Market in Europe 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Audiobook market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by age group (adults and kids) and genre (non-fiction and fiction).

The adults segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Consumer audiobooks include adult fiction and other fiction genres. They are mainly purchased by individual end-users and the demand for fiction books increases due to the evolving reading habits of individuals and leisure reading. Additionally, commercial fiction pertains to books from genres such as science fiction, thriller, romantic, teen fiction, and young adults' books. Hence, such factors drive the adult segment's growth during the forecast period.

Audiobook market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The proliferation of smart devices and applications drives the growth of the audiobook market in Europe. The adoption of mobile devices is attributed to factors such as the extensive use of technology and the digitization of processes. Furthermore, the increasing number of localized versions of online audiobooks is expected to expand the reach of audiobooks.

Additionally, market vendors offer audiobooks that are compatible with smartphone devices. As a result of the lower content procurement costs and ease of accessing content, higher education learners and institutions are opting for audiobooks over traditional textbooks. Hence, the proliferation of smart devices and applications is expected to drive the growth of the audiobook market in Europe during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of online education and digital literacy is an emerging audiobook market trend. Rapid digitization and the rising availability of mobile devices can help educators provide high-quality education to students. Thus, educators rely on a blend of face-to-face and online instruction. Resultantly, several universities and colleges have started offering e-learning programs that include audiobooks.

Also, students can participate in live web classes, join interactive discussions, read audiobooks, and connect with their teachers. Furthermore, online education allows students to take part in online clubs and virtual field trips. Hence, the rising demand for online education is expected to drive the growth of the audiobook market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The inefficient management of audiobook content challenges the growth of the audiobook market in Europe. Generally, digitization includes the customization of products and services, which necessitate the implementation of data and content analytics. But most publishers have obsolete data and content management systems.

Also, audiobook publishers require efficient media management techniques, robust infrastructure, and automation capabilities, to ensure that various multimedia features are added and updated easily. Hence, factors such as inefficient management of audiobook content are expected to hinder the growth of the regional audiobook market in Europe during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this audiobook market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the audiobook market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the audiobook market in Europe and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the audiobook market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audiobook market in Europe vendors

The global e-book market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,316.2 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (smartphones, tablets, and laptops), product (consumer ebook, professional ebook, and educational ebook), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The proliferation of smart devices and applications is notably driving market growth.

The digital comic book market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,266.18 million. This digital comic book market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (paid and free), genre (science-fiction, manga, superhero, non-fiction, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for digital comic books is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Audiobook market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,862.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.35 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Awesound Inc., Barnes and Noble Booksellers Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Blackstone Audio Inc., Lulu Press Inc., News Corp., Nextory AB, Podium Publishing ULC, Rakuten Group Inc., RBmedia, Realm of Possibility Inc., Scribd Inc., Storytel AB, Strathmore Publishing and the Strathmore Studios, Ulverscroft Ltd., Vivendi SE, and W.F. Howes Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

