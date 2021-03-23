Audiobooks move to Connected TV - will listeners follow?

"Increased usage of streaming services during the pandemic and major players in audio such as Audible cutting back on offerings such as the romance Escape package, has left an opening in the market for listeners who binge listen to titles." states Kelly Rinne, who is at the helm of Spectrum.

Listeners will have the option of free with limited ads or a monthly/annual subscription with no ads.

Authors receive a healthy percentage of revenue, with more details available on the Spectrum Audiobooks website. https://spectrumaudiobooks.com/ctv-distribution/

The phased rollout will start first on Roku, then move to other devices and platforms, including a mobile app. Authors interested in more information are encouraged to contact Spectrum directly.

Spectrum Audiobooks is a producer of high quality audiobooks in multiple genres, with award winning authors and narrators globally. We also produce ebooks and print. Established in 2017, our growth in Sci Fi, LitRPG, mystery and romance genres has put us in a unique position for continued growth. No affiliation or association with Spectrum cable.

