Audiobooks.com Teams Up With Pottermore To Bring Harry Potter™ To Listeners

The complete seven-volume iconic audiobook series lands on the platform beginning July 1.

TORONTO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Audiobooks.com, a leading provider in the digital audiobook space, today announced an exciting collaboration with Pottermore Publishing, the global digital publisher of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter.

Beginning July 1, 2026, listeners on Audiobooks.com will have full access to the complete, multi-million bestselling Harry Potter audiobook series, allowing members to use their subscription credits to instantly stream or download the beloved stories. The collection features the award-winning, critically acclaimed narrations by both Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, ensuring fans can choose to experience the magic exactly how they prefer. The core series will also be available in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

Alongside the main series, listeners will also gain access to additional writings from the wizarding world, including the beloved Hogwarts Library books. These companion audiobooks feature spectacular, star-studded narrations from fan-favorite actors, including Eddie Redmayne, Natalie Dormer, Warwick Davis, Jason Isaacs, Jude Law, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome the Harry Potter series to our platform," said Ian Small, General Manager of Audiobooks.com. "We know how much these stories mean to people. Bringing them to Audiobooks.com gives our listeners access to the books they love the most."

Through this agreement, the following titles are now available on the Audiobooks.com app for iOS and Android, as well as via desktop:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The Tales of Beedle the Bard

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Quidditch Through the Ages

Harry Potter: A History of Magic

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Makers, Mysteries and Magic

The addition of the series and the Hogwarts Library books arrives just in time for peak summer travel, offering families and commuters an immersive listening experience. Over 600 million copies of the Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide, making it the best-selling book series in history, with the audiobooks remaining among the highest-demanded digital audio titles globally. New and existing Audiobooks.com members can use their monthly subscription credits to purchase the titles immediately or buy them directly à la carte.

To explore the collection or start a free trial, visit Audiobooks.com.

About Audiobooks.com

Audiobooks.com is a mobile-forward digital audiobook service, offering a massive library of premium titles across every genre. Founded in 2012 near Toronto, Canada, Audiobooks.com connects book lovers with their favorite authors and narrators every day with a user-friendly app, personalized recommendations, and a seamless listening experience. Audiobooks.com is a part of the Storytel Group, inspiring and entertaining people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. Please visit www.audiobooks.com for more information.

About Pottermore Publishing

Pottermore Publishing is the global digital audiobook and eBook publisher of J.K. Rowling's multi-million bestselling Harry Potter series and associated titles. Working with a global network of retail and library partners, Pottermore Publishing prioritises accessibility, creativity, and innovation as it brings these beloved stories to life for each generation of readers and listeners to discover.

SOURCE Audiobooks.com