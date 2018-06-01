Audiobooks.com to give away nearly $60,000 in audiobooks this June in celebration of Audiobook Month

With the generous participation of Recorded Books, Hachette Audio, Oasis Audio, HarperAudio and Scholastic, first in a series titles will be given away every Friday as part of a "Get Hooked on a Series" summer listening campaign. Giveaways will begin each Friday in June at 9 a.m. EDT on their giveaway date, and will remain free until 500 redemptions have taken place. The giveaway schedule is as follows:

Date First in the Series Title Author Narrator Series Publisher Friday,

June 1 The Innocent David Baldacci Orlagh Cassidy Will Robie Hachette Audio Friday,

June 8 Once Upon a Prince Rachel Hauck Eleni Pappageorge Royal Wedding Oasis Audio Friday,

June 15 Ragdoll Cole, Daniel Alex Wyndham Fawkes and Baxter HarperAudio Friday,

June 22 Wings of Fire Book One:

The Dragonet Prophecy Tui T.

Sutherland Shannon McManus Wings of Fire Scholastic Friday,

June 29 Chocolate Chip Cookie

Murder Joanne Fluke Suzanne Toren Hannah Swenson Recorded Books

This campaign will result in over 25,000 hours of audio content being given away, and will coincide with other Audiobooks.com promotions for Audiobook Month, including deals on a diverse variety of titles and a contest running all month long to win "audiobook lover prize packs" valued at over $1,000.

"Audiobook Month is a great time to help new customers discover the power of spoken word content, and get our existing customers excited about audiobooks all over again," says Ian Small, Audiobooks.com General Manager. "It is my hope that this year's Audiobook Month campaign will bring even more new listeners to the format, which has seen such tremendous growth over the last year."

Audiobooks remain the fastest growing sector in the digital publishing industry. Audiobooks.com estimates that the United States – the largest market for audio – saw $2.5 billion in sales in 2017, up from $2.1 billion in 2016. Audiobooks.com works with publishers from all over the global to bring a catalogue of 120,000 titles to customers in 177 countries.

Audiobook Month is celebrated industry-wide from June 1 – 30 annually, with the goal of increasing awareness of and engagement with this growing format. For information on how to access the giveaways, contest and more, visit www.audiobooks.com/audiobookmonth.

About Audiobooks.com

Audiobooks.com, an RBmedia company, is a market-leading streaming and download service for audiobooks, delivering fast and easy access to over 120,000 titles globally via their free apps for iOS and Android. The service can be used at home on Sonos or tvOS, and in-car on CarPlay, Android Auto and with the infotainment systems in select GM, Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles. By combining a customer-first focus with innovative technology, Audiobooks.com delivers a best in class listening experience to consumers around the world.

