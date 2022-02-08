AudiobooksNow Partners with Carbon Unwind

BROADLANDS, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudiobooksNow, a leading audiobook download and stream service, has partnered with Carbon Unwind to add sleep and meditation content to its growing selection. The pandemic has added to the stress of millions of Americans, making it more difficult to get a good night's sleep. Carbon Unwind has created content to help you get a better night's sleep, inspired by nature and the outdoors.

"This pandemic has taken its toll on everyone and Carbon Unwind has created content to help you relax and bring you mindfulness." said Bryan Stafford, President and CEO of AudiobooksNow. With sleep stories for both adults and children, mediations, both guided and unguided, Carbon Unwind has you covered. With nearly one third of Americans get fewer than 6 hours of sleep per night, lack of sleep can lead to an array of health problems.

"We are very excited to partner with Carbon Unwind, their sleep and meditation audio adds another dimension to your growing selection." said Stafford. Customers can purchase Carbon Unwind's sleep and mediation content a-la-cart or gain access to their entire catalog as part of their Club Pricing Plan at no extra cost. "This is a real benefit to our Club Members. As long as they have active Club Pricing, they can add Carbon Unwind's sleep and meditation titles to their library. Those titles will be removed from their library if they deactivate their plan or it expires." Stafford says.

The Carbon Unwind sleep and meditation content can be downloaded or streamed from the AudiobooksNow.com website or free apps for Apple and Android devices. If you have an activate Club Pricing Plan you cannot download the audio files from the website, only to the apps. The reason for this is access to the content is contingent upon an activate Club Pricing Plan.

You can view Carbon Unwind's selection of sleep and meditation titles on AudiobooksNow by clicking the link below.

https://www.audiobooksnow.com/sleep-and-meditation/

AudiobooksNow is an audiobook downloading and streaming service offering over 200,000 titles. Users can download or stream audiobook purchases from the audiobooksnow.com website or free Apple and Android apps. AudiobooksNow offers a 30-day free trial to its monthly Club Pricing Plan that provides up to 50% off the retail price. Audiobooks can also be purchased at their everyday sale price, no plan required. For more information, visit www.audiobooksnow.com.

