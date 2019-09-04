Audioboom Selects Voxnest As Exclusive Advertising Technology Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcast technology company Voxnest and Audioboom , a platform that distributes, monetizes and produces podcasts, unveiled their advertising technology partnership today. The two companies worked hand-in-hand to develop a scalable podcast advertising system that can quickly deliver ads to Audioboom's inventory of podcasts.

Last year, Audioboom began the search for a tool that could move their advertising technologies forward. Voxnest was selected as the partner to bring Audioboom's technology to life. The new advertising system was built and tested together based on everything that both companies have been working on for the last few years, bringing fresh technical advances from core code through to final delivery.

Voxnest's advertising tool seamlessly connects to Audioboom's hosting and distribution platform. For Audioboom's premium network of 250 shows it gives the option for host endorsements and live reads to be delivered at scale, targeted to location, or delivered against a show's archive in order to optimize podcast revenue. For Audioboom's wider group of podcast partners it will deliver advertising across the entire network, connecting to ad-networks and programmatic exchanges to maximize ad fill.

"For the first time we have a system that's fast, scalable, cost-efficient, easy to operate, and fully adapted for both dynamic host endorsements and spot sales," said Lance Paterson, Audioboom's VP of Research. "It also comes with a highly effective Yield Ops system to connect our inventory directly to major advertising partners, and a full suite of APIs that make expansion and development simplicity itself. Future plans include developing class-leading metrics systems and a number of other technical advances."

Voxnest's technology was appealing to Audioboom because it provided robust tools to manage host endorsement campaigns, but could also maximize the ad fill rate and optimize yield by combining priority, price competition, and backfill for the thousands of shows who utilize their distribution platform. The native support of VAST and OpenRTB integrations — making it immediately connectable to all major audio programmatic exchanges — was also a big draw.

"Our goal is to create advertising technologies that allow businesses to capitalize on all their new and archived content and unsold ad spots with our easy programmatic exchange integrations," said Francesco Baschieri, President at Voxnest. "We're thrilled to put our knowledge to work alongside a company like Audioboom who are always up for innovating in the audio space."

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.voxnest.com .

About Audioboom

Audioboom works with well-known personalities and top podcasting talent from around the world matching them with advertising agencies and brands to help them take advantage of the unique benefits offered by podcast ads. Whether it's host read endorsements, dynamically inserted ads, sponsorships or branded content, our ad sales team manages the process from beginning to end.

We also partner with leading distribution platforms and streaming services — Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher — so that listeners can access and discover podcasts on the devices and platforms of their choosing. Our sleek embeddable player allows podcasters to share content on their own websites and via social media.

In addition to hosting, distributing and monetizing content, our studios in London, Los Angeles, Mumbai and New York City produce original content for our Audioboom Originals Network and as part of bespoke production deals with well-known personalities and brands.

Key partners include A+E Networks (US), Associated Press (US), Astonishing Legends (US), Casefile True Crime (AUS), Chrisley Confessions (US), Edith Bowman (UK), Evidence Locker (AUS) F1:Beyond The Grid (UK), George Ezra & Friends (UK), Heston Blumenthal (UK), Jonathan Ross (UK), Moneycontrol Podcast (India), No Such Thing As A Fish(UK), Red FM (India), The Cycling Podcast (UK), The Totally Football Show(UK), The True Geordie Podcast (UK) True Crime Obsessed (US) and Undisclosed (US).

Original content produced by Audioboom includes An Acquired Taste, And That's Why We Drink, Blank Check, Covert, Dead Man Talking, Deliberations, InBox, It's Happening with Snooki & Joey, Mafia, Never Thought I'd Say This, The 45th and The Narrow Caves.

