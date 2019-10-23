Audioburst Is Now Available on Car Infotainment Systems Powered by Android

SUNNYVALE, California, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Audioburst will introduce its solution for car infotainment systems powered by Android. This makes Audioburst's app one of the first to be part of Android Automotive OS.

The new app is an extension of the recently released Audioburst Auto and brings expertly crafted playlists, a customized news feed, and voice search capabilities to drivers, allowing for hands-free access to up-to-the-minute news, weather, traffic, and search results on any topic.

Google has already partnered with leading automakers worldwide who plan to power future infotainment systems with Android with apps (such as Audioburst) and services built-in and optimized for the car, including the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store.

"Our goal in terms of infotainment is two-fold," said Rachel Batish, VP of Product at Audioburst. "We want to provide drivers with all of the information they need to get where they're going safely, but we also want to entertain! We're excited to be part of the Android ecosystem to make sure drivers get what they need to make every drive easy and enjoyable."

The Audioburst Infotainment app will be part of the Android Dev Summit 2019 from Oct. 23-24 in Sunnyvale, Calif..

About Audioburst:

Audioburst is the largest talk-audio content library that allows search and discovery powered by AI. Pulling from podcasts and radio, Audioburst works with companies such as Hyundai, LG, Samsung, and Flipboard to develop next-gen listening experiences across a range of devices. Audioburst's product suite enables companies and podcasters to leverage audio content as a new layer of user engagement and monetization while consumers enjoy audio content discovery, recommendations, and a deep level of personalization.

