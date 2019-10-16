Audioburst Showcased in Volvo's Electric Car at Reveal Event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audioburst's new driver-focused app was shown at today's launch of the fully electric Volvo XC40. The Volvo XC40 features a new infotainment system powered by Android.

In Summer 2019 Audioburst released "Audioburst Auto" to bring the best moments from thousands of podcasts and radio shows to the car, allowing drivers and passengers the ability to enjoy real-time entertainment, hands-free. In collaboration with Google, Audioburst expanded its in-vehicle capabilities to support Android Automotive OS. The app delivers three main functionalities: specially curated playlists, a personalized news feed, and voice search.

Volvo unveiled its entry into the electric vehicle space, the Volvo XC40 EV. In addition to a host of highly anticipated features, the Volvo XC40 EV will be introducing an Android-powered infotainment system, featuring apps and services built-in and optimized for the car, including the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store. The Audioburst app was one of the apps shown during the event to demonstrate the capabilities of the new system.

"It's such an exciting time for the automotive space," said Rachel Batish, VP of Product at Audioburst. "People are constantly on the move, and our busy lifestyles call for technology that can keep up. Having access to your favorite apps and entertainment in-car is a must, and we're happy to help lead the charge in making that happen."

The fully electric Volvo XC40 is set to be released in 2020.

Audioburst is the largest talk-audio content library that allows search and discovery powered by AI. Pulling from podcasts and radio, Audioburst works with companies such as Hyundai, LG, Samsung, and Flipboard to develop next-gen listening experiences across a range of devices. Audioburst's product suite enables companies and podcasters to leverage audio content as a new layer of user engagement and monetization while consumers enjoy audio content discovery, recommendations, and a deep level of personalization.

