audiochuck Founder and 'Crime Junkie' host Ashley Flowers Launches Nonprofit -- Season of Justice

Law enforcement officials can apply for grants to leverage advanced DNA testing, such as forensic genealogy and next-generation sequencing.The organization also provides financial resources for crime victims and their families to help fund awareness campaigns, search teams and other initiatives that can assist in pushing their cases forward.

"I've had the honor of speaking with both law enforcement officers and victims, spending countless hours hearing their stories and learning about these criminal cases that have dramatically impacted their lives," said Ashley Flowers, Founder and CEO of audiochuck. "It is my hope that our nonprofit, Season of Justice, can be a valuable resource to help aid in solving cold cases and bring some sense of closure to victims and their families. I encourage anyone interested in learning more about our mission to visit www.seasonofjustice.org ."

Flowers has partnered with Steve DuBois, a former law enforcement officer with more than three decades of experience, to establish SOJ and he serves as the nonprofit's executive director. Previously, DuBois was the Director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and also served as Director At-Large on Crime Stoppers USA's Board of Directors. His extensive background provides him with unique expertise to assist in the expansion and reach of SOJ.

"Recent breakthroughs in decades-old crimes have demonstrated how advanced DNA solutions can help crack open cold cases. However, one of the biggest hurdles to solving these cases is the lack of funding for this intensive testing," said Steve DuBois, Executive Director of Season of Justice. "Our mission is to break down this financial barrier and thus far we've distributed more than $226,000 for 31 unsolved cases"

The SOJ board includes members with combined backgrounds in law, public affairs, crime victim advocacy and journalism. Flowers sits on the board which also includes Anne Need, Scientist and Clinical Services Advisor at Pearl Pathways; Delia D'Ambra, Investigative journalist and audiochuck Co-Content Director; Debi Dobbins, VP and Corporate Counsel for Heritage Environmental Services LLC and member of the Board of Directors for the Indianapolis Bar Association; Joseph Jobin, Public Affairs Chief for the Indianapolis Army Recruiting Battalion; and Sarah Turney, a crime victim advocate.

