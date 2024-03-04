AudioCodes AI-first Voca Conversational Interaction Center Wins Best Microsoft Teams Contact Center Award

The Voca Conversational Interaction Center (CIC) Secures Top Honors in the 2024 CX Awards, Winning the Best Microsoft Teams Contact Center Solution

LOD, Israel, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Voca CIC is selected by 16 CX industry experts to win the CX Award 2024 for Best Microsoft Teams Contact Center Solution

Judges were impressed with Voca CIC's unwavering reliability to provide a superior customer experience based on its Azure-native integration with Microsoft Teams

Voca CIC is certified for Microsoft Teams and built in Azure, leveraging Azure Communications Services as the foundation for Teams integration

Embedded Conversational AI in Voca CIC allows users to interact with contact center flows over natural language

Voca CIC is a primary engine for AudioCodes Live, which offers complete calling and contact center for Microsoft Teams

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace and customer experience, announced its Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC) received the CX Award for Best Microsoft Teams Contact Center Solution by CX Today on February 29th, 2024.

CX Today, the leading international news publication honoring excellence in CX technology, proudly hosted the CX Awards. It's where innovations and remarkable achievements in the CX tech industry are awarded by hand chosen industry experts.

Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience and execution. The panel of 16 judges included industry experts such as Megan Burns, Founder & Principal of Experience Enterprises, Dan Miller Lead Analyst at Opus Research, and Patrick Watson Head of Research at Cavell Group.

"AudioCodes has worked closely with Microsoft from the outset and this experience has shown through with a superb integration and great outcomes for customers," relayed Charlie Mitchell, Senior Editor at CX Today and Host of the CX Awards.

Voca CIC set itself apart by deeply integrating with Microsoft Teams through Azure Communication Services, making it the only contact center solution as of today to offer an Azure-native, reliable integration with Microsoft Teams. The solution offers features like intelligent routing, a unified experience for agents and supervisors, and the ability to provide CX capabilities to employees beyond the contact center. Leading an AI-first approach, Voca CIC embeds Microsoft Cognitive Services, empowering contact centers and other users to effortlessly leverage the power of conversational AI completely out of the box, with natural language understanding powering 14 supported languages.

"We're honored to be selected as the leading Contact Center solution in the Microsoft Teams space", said Gidi Adlersberg, Head of Voca CIC Business Line at AudioCodes. "Being awarded by a group of industry-leading analysts recognizing the uniqueness in our bold product design - namely, our tight integration with Microsoft Teams resulting in superior reliability and uptime, makes us especially proud."

"The award gives Voca CIC market recognition beyond our prosperous customer community and serves as more endorsement for us to keep innovating. With this award, we're committed more than ever to deliver a CCaaS solution that leaves a true impact on an enterprise's customer experience within Microsoft Teams."

With a lightweight design enabling rapid deployment and scalability, Voca CIC gives you the trusted reliability of Microsoft Teams Phone, the speed to make visual drag-and-drop changes, and the flexibility of a usage-based subscription model. Voca CIC easily scales CX capabilities to every Teams user across the company — for the main service desk or departments beyond the contact center.

Voca CIC is available as a 30-day free trial on the AudioCodes website, as a native app on the Microsoft Teams Store or Microsoft AppSource. Interested customers can build a conversational contact center flow in 5 minutes, along with a free phone number from AudioCodes for immediate evaluation.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

