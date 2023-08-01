AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

LOD, Israel, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 1.4% sequentially to $60.0 million .

. Quarterly Service revenues of $28.5 million accounted for 47.4% of revenues.

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 64.1% compared to 61.7% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 3.8% compared to operating margin loss of 1.4% in the prior quarter; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $1.1 million , or $0.03 per diluted share compared to net loss of $0.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.5% compared to 62.1% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5% compared to 4.9% in the prior quarter; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $5.1 million , or $0.16 per diluted share compared to net income of $2.7 million , or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

for the quarter. AudioCodes repurchased 318,891 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $2.9 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $60.0 million compared to $59.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $68.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023 and net income of $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $118.5 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $124.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter of 2023.

"I am pleased to report solid second quarter 2023 results with meaningful business activity improvement relative to prior quarter in key strategic areas," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

We made good progress in our enterprise business, now reaching 88% of our company revenue. Microsoft-related business in the quarter grew 12% year-over-year and 16% sequentially, with Microsoft Teams business up 18% year over year. Strong ongoing momentum of our AudioCodes Live managed services continued, with ARR exiting the quarter at $40 million, growing over 60% year-over-year, and Live Total Contract Value (TCV) generated in the second quarter expanding 75% over the previous quarter. Strong Live performance to date puts on track to achieve our target of $46-$50 million in 2023, representing approximately 50% year-over-year growth. Zoom related business grew over 20% year over year.

We also executed well in our customer experience (CX) and conversational AI businesses, delivering 7% year over year and over 25% sequentially. Voca Conversational Interactive Center (CIC), our entry-level Microsoft Teams-native AI-first contact center is garnering significant customer interest in 2023, as enterprises are increasingly looking to leverage Teams for both UC/CX environments. As announced yesterday, Voca CIC is now officially certified by Microsoft as a Microsoft Teams Contact Center solution. Enterprises that adopt Voca CIC can achieve true consolidation of Unified Communications and Contact Center, provided as a fully managed service by AudioCodes.

We also made significant progress in other conversational AI (CAI) lines. Voice ai Connect made good progress in the quarter, and Meeting Insights for Teams solution has recently integrated with GPT-4 generative AI, making available advanced AI summarization and smart recap features to our customers. Importantly, we are increasingly confident in our growth prospects for both CX and conversational AI, as the strong pipeline built over the past several quarters is starting to materialize into meaningful bookings and contract wins.

Overall, we executed well this quarter and our burgeoning success particularly in Live puts us on an accelerated path in our long-term transformation to software and services. This factor coupled with incremental opex relief from previously announced cost savings actions should position us to deliver on our commitment to drive meaningful profitability improvements in second half of 2023 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company acquired 318,891 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $2.9 million.

In June 2023, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 27, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $24.7 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.7 million. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2023, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 17, 2023.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at the source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2023 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30, December 31,

2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,225 $ 24,535 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 204 5,210 Short-term marketable securities 5,716 2,120 Short-term financial investments 3,028 15,258 Trade receivables, net 46,611 56,424 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,095 10,006 Inventories 45,778 36,377 Total current assets 145,657 149,930





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Long-term Trade receivables $15,973 $13,099 Long-term marketable securities 70,546 75,946 Long-term financial investments 2,783 1,242 Deferred tax assets 8,884 9,073 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,440 13,517 Severance pay funds 17,315 17,933 Total long-term assets 126,941 130,810





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 6,298 3,965





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,847 39,126





Total assets $ 317,743 $ 323,831





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables 7,120 11,338 Other payables and accrued expenses 35,651 38,316 Deferred revenues 41,694 36,634 Short-term operating lease liabilities 6,089 8,169 Total current liabilities 90,554 94,457





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Accrued severance pay $ 16,865 $ 17,755 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 17,629 16,308 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,481 5,551 Total long-term liabilities 39,975 39,614





Total shareholders' equity 187,214 189,760 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 317,743 $ 323,831

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues:







Products $ 60,260 $ 79,406 $ 31,567 $ 40,586 Services 58,973 55,311 28,453 27,774 Total Revenues 119,233 134,717 60,020 68,360 Cost of revenues:







Products 25,221 30,118 12,177 15,843 Services 18,992 15,729 9,366 8,007 Total Cost of revenues 44,213 45,847 21,543 23,850 Gross profit 75,020 88,870 38,477 44,510 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 29,403 29,941 14,394 14,959 Selling and marketing 35,526 34,372 17,679 17,084 General and administrative 8,680 8,583 4,149 4,545 Total operating expenses 73,609 72,896 36,222 36,588 Operating income 1,411 15,974 2,255 7,922 Financial income (expenses), net 1,196 1,851 247 841 Income before taxes on income 2,607 17,825 2,502 8,763 Taxes on income, net (1,734) (2,281) (1,447) (1,827) Net income $ 873 $ 15,544 $ 1,055 $ 6,936 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 0.03 $ 0.22 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.47 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net

earnings per share (in thousands) 32,024 32,019 31,900 31,809 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net

earnings per share (in thousands) 33,017 32,800 32,977 32,518

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 873 $ 15,544 $ 1,055 $ 6,936 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.47 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 Cost of revenues:







Share-based compensation (1) 210 174 103 125 Amortization expenses (2) 257 380 122 190

467 554 225 315 Research and development, net:







Share-based compensation (1) 1,441 1,887 698 728 Deferred payments expenses (3) 250 250 125 125

1,691 2,137 823 853 Selling and marketing:







Share-based compensation (1) 2,330 3,151 1,093 1,712 Amortization expenses (2) 22 22 11 11 Deferred payments expenses (3) 250 250 125 125

2,602 3,423 1,229 1,848 General and administrative:







Share-based compensation (1) 2,428 2,522 1,169 1,354 Other Income (4) - (810) - (405)

2,428 1,712 1,169 949 Financial expenses (income):







Exchange rate differences (5) (470) (1,215) 71 (495)









Income taxes:







Deferred tax (6) 224 353 562 940 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,815 $ 22,508 $ 5,134 $ 11,346 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 0.16 $ 0.34 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 32,977 33,558 33,017 33,332

(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets. (3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd. (4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey. (5) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (6) Non-cash deferred tax expense.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes

that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP

information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of

operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 873 $ 15,544 $ 1,055 $ 6,936 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,320 1,464 669 722 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net 712 793 340 433 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (272) (597) (288) 91 Share-based compensation expenses 6,409 7,734 3,063 3,919 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net 168 237 534 887 Cash financial loss (income), net (332) (328) 58 (178) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,282 3,142 2,132 1,792 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (4,355) (6,229) (818) (2,023) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 6,939 (7,373) 428 (6,199) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,911 (1,220) 1,727 (87) Increase in inventories (9,512) (3,850) (3,746) (2,437) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (4,218) (425) (3,462) 1,421 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (4,934) (4,799) (869) 403 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 6,443 1,663 1,383 (862) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,434 5,756 2,206 4,818 Cash flows from investing activities:







Investment in short-term deposits - (5,000) - - Proceeds from short-term deposits 5,006 13 2 10 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities 2,000 1,123 1,000 1,123 Proceeds from redemption of financial investments 11,043 - 8,294 - Purchase of financial investments - (15,670) - (270) Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary - (100) - - Purchase of property and equipment (3,263) (579) (1,947) (289) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,786 (20,213) 7,349 574

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchase of treasury shares (2,926) (29,169) (2,926) (8,300) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (5,718) (5,832) - - Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 114 181 18 176 Net cash used in financing activities (8,530) (34,820) (2,908) (8,124)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,690 (49,277) 6,647 (2,732) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,535 84,523 29,578 37,978 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 36,225 $ 35,246 $ 36,225 $ 35,246

