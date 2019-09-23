AudioConexus Transforms Passenger Experience with "More Info" Button for Sightseeing Tours

New GPS multimedia solution takes down language, cultural and accessibility barriers, and provides the world's first personalization feature for sightseeing passengers.

KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Global tour entertainment company, AudioConexus Inc., now part of the Listen Technologies group, recently announced the introduction of the world's first "More Info" button for its Navilution® Evo passenger interface. Navilution® Evo is an intuitive GPS multimedia solution designed to provide universal access to passenger entertainment and is a powerful tool created to provide sightseeing operators dynamic passenger information through data analytics.

Unlike traditional GPS commentary systems that offer tourists channel up, channel down and volume settings located on every passenger interface, the AudioConexus More Info button breaks the mold on multi-language sightseeing tours by giving passengers more content choices.

Illuminating only when More Info is available, the feature provides passengers with a more personalized sightseeing experience, tailoring content to meet the needs of people with diverse interests.

With a simple press of the button, commentary about the Eiffel Tower can be followed, for instance, by an architecture story for passengers interested in learning more about the acclaimed bridge builder and architect, Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel.

The More Info button also offers tour operators more opportunity to interact with passengers and provide more destination information to enhance customer experience.

"Hop on, hop off tours can share details about special attractions at each stop," says Jonathan Stanley, co-founder of AudioConexus, Inc. and Chief Experience Officer for Listen Technologies. "This creates added value for passengers that is perfectly aligned with their needs and interests."

With the power of More Info analytics to be released in 2020, sightseeing companies will gain key insights into customer needs, revealing language-specific behavioral trends and cultural preferences that help them cater to new markets.

"Our passion is to enrich the travel experience and help our customers grow," says Stanley. "More Info puts control at the tourist's fingertips — and key information in the tour operator's hands that can empower their business and make the competition irrelevant."

The new feature is available now on all Navilution Evo systems and is a dream to install.

"We're ready to help our customers benefit from the power of cloud-based dynamics," says Stanley. "Customers who want the power to grow their business can contact us now, and we will get them up and running fast."

About AudioConexus, Inc.

AudioConexus is now part of the Listen Technologies team, global leaders in assisted listening. Together, we help tour operators enhance the Tour Experience and create new markets with the only complete multilingual, multi-topical hardware, software and creative solution for adaptable, accessible and unique visitor experiences.

Millions of people around the world listen to our tours, on foot and in buses, boats, trolleys, trains and trams. And we're the first company to deliver multi-language tours on submarines and airplanes. Whatever your vehicle or venue, we create tours that help you open new markets, increase bookings and garner 5-Star reviews.

