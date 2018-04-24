AudioConexus Unveils the First Cloud-Based Map-Friendly Multilingual Audio Video Content Management Solution

KINGSTON, Ontario, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioConexus, an organization that helps sightseeing companies kill mind-numbingly dull tours by creating engaging multi-language tours that increase market share and accelerates sales, has unveiled the first-ever management-friendly cloud-based software platform for multilingual audio video delivery systems.

Navilution Cortex is the best way to organize tours, routes and GPS TriggerZONEs, providing cloud-based software for route-building and content management accessible anytime, anywhere via the web, desktop and mobile devices. Cortex simplifies operations by managing multiple destinations, languages, tours and routes from one intuitive, flexible interface and syncs content for Navilution Evo, Navilution Duo and Navilution Next GPS multi-language narration solutions.

Created in partnership with an award-winning Human Experience design agency and a team of software engineers, Navilution Cortex was designed for the non-programmer, offering sightseeing companies the easiest way to organize and manage audio, video, music and safety messages.

"Cortex offers organizations an easier way to create, manage and store multi-language tours and routes without having to install software, manage disparate systems or outdated files. Sightseeing companies operating tours in more than one destination have access to information and valuable passenger analytics using one intuitive interface. Cortex is specifically designed to allow operators to focus on what matters most - growing their business," said Jonathan Stanley, president and CEO, AudioConexus Inc.

On top of a whopping 99 channels for adding hundreds of different combinations of languages and tour topics to every single route, Navilution Cortex comes equipped with ground-breaking TrueTime Passenger Analytics, allowing sightseeing operators to instantly collect, analyze and share seatback analytics in the cloud. Sightseeing operators gain timely information about passenger usage at their fingertips, enabling companies to make more informed and focused sales and marketing decisions based on real data.

"AudioConexus is on a very exciting journey transforming the guided-tour industry and the Navilution Cortex platform is a game-changer. Cortex was developed using state-of-the-art techniques and tools, following our branded Agile methodology and continuous integration/continuous cloud deployment model. We are thrilled to be a part of this project and can proudly say that nothing makes us happier than client success," said John Free, founder and CEO of big river technologies Inc.

AudioConexus is focused on breaking down language, cultural and accessibility barriers for social inclusion, creating and promoting great, memorable tours and experiences using innovative delivery platforms that are truly important and meaningful to sightseeing operators.

AudioConexus inspires the world of travelers, shaping the future of guided tours with transformational technologies and exceptional entertainment experiences. The company offers the only complete multilingual, multi-topical hardware, software and creative solution that offers adaptable, unique, five-star user experiences for ambitious, growth-oriented tour operators in local communities worldwide looking for a distinctive edge so that they can increase bookings year-round in an era of formulaic tourist experiences and short attention spans.

big river technologies inc. is a Canadian nearshore software development partner providing technology solutions and services that deliver measurable business value. Headquartered in Gananoque in the heart of the beautiful 1000 Islands region of Eastern Ontario and with an office in New York City, we have decades of experience delivering enterprise solutions for some of the world's largest and most successful organizations. Our Agile & Business-Driven Development (BDD) delivery methodology ensures projects are delivered on time and budget and helps us exceed client expectations.

