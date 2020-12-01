AudioDots Launches a TTS WordPress plugin

Text-to-Speech Solution is now available for WordPress based news publications, easily streaming audio to users on the go.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As increasing numbers of news publishers use WordPress as a platform to build their on line presence, many still lack the ability to distribute their content as audio.

Introducing AudioDots WordPress plugin

Once publishers add AudioDots Player plugin to their website, the system automatically collects news articles into an audio reel. A " Listen Now " button is then added below each article title in the mobile browser, enabling users to instantly switch to audio mode.

Your audience can now enjoy listening to your news stream hands-free, right from their mobile devices, anytime and everywhere – while driving, cooking, or walking.

For online publishers, this is a game-changer. Audio listeners remain engaged three times longer than regular site visitors, advertising demand is high and rising, AudioDots Player plugin provides publishers the possibility to enter the space of programmatic audio advertising, realizing its full potential.

"We have set aim to drive growth for news publications though our innovative technology. The audio medium offers a unique combination of high consumer engagement and growing demand from programmatic delivery platforms. The inherently brand-safe audio inventory creates a highly appealing media channel for advertisers," notes AudioDots' CEO Itay Rubinstein, "We expect that the digital audio market share will continue to grow at a rapid pace, together with audio content."

