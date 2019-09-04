AudioEye Accelerates Digital Accessibility for the Automotive Industry

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions for individuals with disabilities who deserve barrier-free access to the web, is thrilled to announce it has accelerated adoption of the AudioEye solution on Hyundai, Subaru of America and Fiat Chrysler automotive dealer websites, joining a growing list of automotive dealerships and manufacturers already committed to digital accessibility.

More than one billion people worldwide have some form of disability that may impede their ability to access or navigate digital content, whether visual, hearing, cognitive or motor. Further, according to an Auto Shopping in America survey, 86% of car shoppers conduct online research before visiting a dealership. The AudioEye solution ensures a barrier-free online experience for shoppers of all abilities.

"We're thrilled to see this rapid adoption of digital accessibility in the automotive space, with AudioEye selected as the chosen solution," said Sean Bradley, AudioEye co-founder, president and chief strategy officer. "The pairing of AudioEye's Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and the human intelligence applied through AudioEye's subject matter experts has established AudioEye as the most compelling and unmatched solution available in today's marketplace, which continues to be embraced by the thousands of dealer marketers seeking to vastly accelerate their path to achieving and maintaining compliance in fulfillment of their obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)."

Dealer sites have activated AudioEye's Ally Managed Service, or Ally, an always-on managed service solution that identifies and fixes website errors that may otherwise prevent someone with a disability from being able to access or navigate digital content. Ally is the only service that leverages automation technology and manual accessibility remediation and testing to certify that digital content is compliant with ADA-related requirements and conforming with Web Content Accessibility Guideline (WCAG) standards. AudioEye Certification is a public-facing commitment to accessibility and digital inclusion, significantly mitigating risk of a web accessibility-related lawsuit.

To learn more about digital accessibility, please visit www.audioeye.com.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

