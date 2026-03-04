AudioEye Advances Next-Generation Digital Accessibility Platform, Delivering the Industry's Strongest Compliance Protection

The platform combines AI, audits, and custom code fixes in one unified system

TUCSON, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced significant advancements to its digital accessibility platform, built to protect businesses as regulatory pressure intensifies and artificial intelligence ("AI") fundamentally rewrites the web in real time. The next-generation platform unifies AI detection, expert audits, and custom fixes in a single system that delivers unmatched transparency, ease of use, and 3-4x the legal protection of other solutions.

AI is now the primary engine behind website creation, generating layouts, assembling components, and deploying updates at a pace no human compliance team can match. That speed is creating a new category of accessibility risk: more sites, more frequent changes, and more complexity than traditional compliance models were ever designed to handle. AudioEye's next-generation platform was built for this reality, replacing fragmented processes with continuous, AI-powered protection designed for the modern internet.

"AI is accelerating how businesses build digital experiences and also accelerating how fast accessibility failures compound," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "We have years of proprietary data from detecting and fixing accessibility issues across hundreds of thousands of sites and billions of unique visits. We are using this data to power the new platform, enabling us to provide a level of transparency and legal protection not available anywhere else."

What's New

Unified Platform Experience: All accessibility data now lives in one place: automated scans, expert audit results, and custom accessibility fixes appear in a single view. No other accessibility solution delivers custom fixes directly within the platform, giving teams a complete picture of their accessibility status. Other solutions make claims of custom fixes without being able to back them up.

Unmatched Fix Transparency: See what was fixed, where it was fixed, and what still needs attention, all in one place. When source fixes are needed, dev teams get a clear action list with element-level detail showing exactly which issues need attention and how to resolve them. No other solution in the industry provides this level of visibility.

Enhanced AI-Powered Testing: AudioEye continues to strengthen its industry-leading AI automation, which now tests 37 of 55 WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA criteria, significantly more than any other automated solution, and automatically fixes up to 50% of detected issues instantly.

AI-Driven Risk Intelligence and Accessibility Protection Status: Traditional accessibility scores have been replaced with real-time compliance data, significantly reducing legal risk. Instead of an arbitrary number, teams see exactly where they're exposed, which issues carry the greatest legal risk, and what to prioritize first, giving compliance and legal teams the actionable intelligence they need to make confident decisions.

Proven Outcomes at Scale

Together, these advancements deliver measurable protection no other provider can match. AudioEye achieves maximum issue coverage at scale while saving organizations significant time and money compared to in-house efforts to fix accessibility issues with developers. Unlike legacy accessibility tools that retrofit AI onto outdated architectures, AudioEye's platform was built to capture AI advancements, including continuous learning, and to monitor and protect customers as their digital environments evolve. This approach enables AudioEye to stand behind customers with real legal backing when claims arise.

To see the platform in action, request a demo at www.audioeye.com .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 131,000 customers such as Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 26 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

