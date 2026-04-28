AudioEye Named a G2 Best Software Product for 2026 and Earns a Record 11 Badges in G2's Spring 2026 Report

Platform delivers measurable outcomes for any organization, at any scale

TUCSON, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), an industry-leading digital accessibility company, has been named one of G2's Best Software Products for 2026 and earned 11 badges in G2's Spring 2026 Report. G2 rankings are based entirely on verified customer reviews, customer satisfaction scores, and market presence, making this recognition a direct reflection of real buyer experience.

"At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. "Congratulations to AudioEye on earning 11 placements among this season's reports — a reflection of the trust and satisfaction they've built with their customers."

AudioEye earned 11 badges across every customer segment in G2's Spring 2026 Report, including recognitions for:

Most Implementable and Highest User Adoption in the Enterprise Implementation Index

Leader in the overall Grid Report, Mid-Market, Small Business, and Regional categories, including APAC

Momentum Leader, placing AudioEye in the top 25% of its category based on customer satisfaction

Together, these results reflect a platform built to deliver for any organization, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise.

"Digital accessibility requires scale and accuracy, and very few platforms can deliver both. G2's verified customer reviews, placing us as a leader across multiple categories, reinforce that the platform improvements we've made this year have been received favorably," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Our AI is trained on billions of real-world data points developed over 10 years and paired with accessibility experts. That's the combination customers are telling G2 is working, whether they're a regional business or a global enterprise."

Why Customers Choose AudioEye

AudioEye's platform combines industry-leading AI automation with expert oversight to deliver the most accessible user experiences. Independent research by Adience found that AudioEye's AI detects 89–253% more accessibility issues than competitive products. When paired with custom fixes, AudioEye's digital accessibility platform delivers 3–4x the legal protection of other solutions.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 127,000 customers such as Samsung, Lands' End, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 26 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

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SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.