AudioEye Selected by International Luxury Brand Canali for Web Accessibility

"As a global and innovative brand, we realize the extreme importance of offering a completely inclusive experience by ensuring that every website visitor has equal access to our content and information. Working with AudioEye allows us to address regulated obligations and more importantly, to create an online environment that is usable to all," said Stefano Canali, President and CEO of Canali Spa.

The Canali site, which is in Phase 2 of a three-phase process designed to achieve sustainable accessibility in compliance with Level AA of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0, will be fully accessible to individuals relying on the use of assistive technologies, and more usable for end-users with a range of abilities, when complete. Through its managed service, AudioEye will provide ongoing monitoring to ensure the site remains compliant while allowing Canali to maintain their marketing course and grow their site as they normally would.

"While we keep an eye on legislation, court decisions and regulatory affairs, we believe accessibility is about people, before compliance. Our focus is inclusivity through accessibility and helping to level the playing field for all customers and site visitors. We believe this helps AudioEye enabled sites and businesses win in the marketplace," said AudioEye CEO Todd Bankofier. "We have great respect for the Canali organization and family. They understand that accessibility is about people and their right to equal access. By selecting AudioEye, Canali is communicating that they are committed to accessibility and usability, by providing the range of their audience a more accessible and more usable experience through deployment of the Ally Toolbar on their site. Many companies do the minimum they can to skirt accessibility, working with companies that provide reporting and consulting. Unfortunately, those things don't always lead to real accessibility. Canali is taking a leadership position, not settling for less than full, impactful accessibility and usability."

The AudioEye technology platform monitors sites as they grow, automatically fixing issues to ensure accessibility to individuals using the range of assistive technology. Through its Ally Managed Service, AudioEye will provide Canali with an end-to-end accessibility solution that neither requires their resources nor alters the aesthetic of their website. The Ally Toolbar, a set of proprietary assistive tools, is now located on their site, tracking the progress of their accessibility foundation. This can be seen by clicking the icon in the bottom right corner of their site, the internationally recognized symbol for digital accessibility, or "man in blue," marks the entry to the AudioEye toolbar.

"The Ally Toolbar has a range of considerations, including dyslexic fonts, adjustments to color contrast, font size and navigation, keyboard controls, a player that will read visitors content and the ability to use voice commands to navigate. The toolbar serves individuals who face barriers from low vision to paralysis," said Mr. Bankofier. "We're honored to be serving this international design, manufacturing and retail icon."

About Canali S.p.A.

Canali has been a paradigm of tailor-made Italian luxury and men's elegance for more than 80 years.

Since 1934, it has been promoting the values of Made in Italy excellence through its artisanal know-how, creating sartorial masterpieces of exceptional wearability and comfort in a perfect balance of elements that blends culture and history with style and taste. The Canali Tailoring Principle uses innovation to achieve aesthetic perfection, continuously renewing its styles with a meticulous attention to detail and the use of premium fabrics.

A family-run company now in its third generation, Canali is a modern-day design and manufacturing group with its own production centers all located in Italy and more than 1,600 employees worldwide. In addition to its 180 boutiques, a number that continues to grow, the brand can also be found in over 1,000 retail stores in more than 100 countries across the globe.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content.

Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit https://www.audioeye.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Company's bookings will not increase as currently expected or at all. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis as of the date of this press release and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or uncertainties after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Further information, please contact:

Elsa Guerrero, VP of Marketing, AudioEye, Inc.

Email: eguerrero@audioeye.com

Phone: (520) 308-6140

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Email: mkreps@darrowir.com

Phone: (214) 597-8200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-selected-by-international-luxury-brand-canali-for-web-accessibility-300641826.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.audioeye.com

