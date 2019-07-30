AudioEye Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TUCSON, Ariz., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: (877) 407-9208

International number: (201) 493-6784

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. An audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13692898

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta, New York and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Todd Bankofier, Chief Executive Officer

tbankofier@audioeye.com

(520) 308-6140

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

AEYE@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.audioeye.com

