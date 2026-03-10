AudioEye to Participate at CSUN 2026 With Key Sessions from Gabby Giffords and the National Federation of the Blind

Expert sessions on AI-powered accessibility, emerging compliance standards, and scalability

TUCSON, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc . (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, will host expert sessions at the 41st Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, taking place March 10–13, 2026. CSUN is widely regarded as the premier gathering for accessibility and assistive technology professionals, drawing thousands of attendees from government, corporate, educational, and disability communities each year.

AudioEye will be joined at the conference by former U.S. Congresswoman and AudioEye Advisory Board member Gabby Giffords as well as Jonathan Mosen, Executive Director of Accessibility Excellence at the National Federation of the Blind (NFB).

AudioEye speakers and partners will lead six sessions focused on making digital accessibility more effective, more usable for people with disabilities, and more scalable. From using AI and custom code fixes to expand accessibility efforts to incorporating direct feedback from people with disabilities into the expert review process, each session is designed to help organizations close accessibility gaps and build greater confidence in a fast-changing compliance landscape.

"Too often, people with disabilities are sidelined from important discussions, but at CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, our needs are front and center," said Giffords. "For more than four decades, this remarkable event has provided a forum for leaders to share, listen, and learn from expert innovators and advocates alike. I'm glad to be attending the conference again, to meet those who dedicate their lives to increasing accessibility."

Despite increasing awareness of digital accessibility, 94.8% of home pages still have detectable WCAG failures, according to the WebAIM Million report, down only three percentage points from 97.8% in 2019, after six years of widespread accessibility adoption. AudioEye's approach combines AI-powered automation, which detects 89–253% more issues than other tools, with expert audits and custom fixes, and is built to close that gap at scale. AudioEye looks forward to working with the disability community and partners to help improve accessibility on the internet.

"CSUN is where the accessibility community comes together to discuss what's working and how we can improve. As AI rapidly evolves, those conversations are changing significantly," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "We're bringing experts with deep domain knowledge, important partners, and a platform built on years of learning from hundreds of thousands of sites and billions of unique visits to help move that conversation forward and deliver a more sustainable path to accessibility, usability, and compliance."

AudioEye will be available for meetings and demonstrations throughout the conference. To connect with the AudioEye team at CSUN, stop by AudioEye's showcase suite in Platinum 7.

For more information about CSUN 2026, visit the CSUN Conference website.

