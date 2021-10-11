Audiology Profession Publishes Standard Practices in Hearing Aid Fitting

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 35 million Americans with hearing loss would benefit from hearing aids. However, only an estimated 29% of those people have pursued hearing aids. As one of the world's most common chronic conditions, untreated hearing loss has negative, long-term effects that extend to changes in quality of life, increased social isolation, and increased rates of cognitive decline with aging. Because it can be easily treated with hearing aids, hearing loss is also one of the most manageable conditions associated with cognitive decline.

The best way to obtain properly prescribed hearing aids is through an audiologist. An audiologist is a licensed healthcare provider that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing and balance problems. Without a licensed professional providing care and support, many people are left with crudely fit hearing amplifiers that do not meet the needs of their lifestyle.

Audiology Practice Standards Organization (APSO) has published a formal standard of practice for fitting hearing aids to adult patients. The standard is based on common clinical practices of audiologists across the U.S., as well as research into the practices that achieve expected outcomes with hearing aids. Audiologists counsel patients, select the most appropriate hearing aids, fit the hearing aids, and verify that the hearing aids are performing to meet each individual's hearing loss prescription. This standard of practice describes the work Audiologists do in order to ensure successful use of hearing aids for many years.

According to APSO President, Dr. Patricia Gaffney, Professor of Audiology at Nova Southeastern University, "Hearing loss is more than just poorly functioning ears. Your brain goes through significant changes when you have prolonged hearing loss. To address those changes, you need more than just amplification." Dr. Gaffney reports that hearing aid success is more than just the hearing device. Hearing care is a process with counseling and rehabilitation which is necessary to restore your brain's ability to process sounds. Dr Gaffney explains, "A primary role of the audiologist is to develop a plan of care that helps the hearing centers in your brain rehabilitate, aided by the hearing device. Without the audiologist guiding a patient, hearing aids often end up in someone's drawer because the rehabilitation process is not allowed to finish."

APSO Standard S2.1 - Hearing Aid Fitting for Adult and Geriatric Patients may be viewed at https://www.audiologystandards.org by visiting the Current Standards page.

Audiology Practice Standards Organization is a non-profit professional organization dedicated to developing and maintaining practice standards in the profession of audiology. Standards are developed by recognized subject matter experts and are subject to review and comment by all practicing audiologists. APSO standards documents represent accepted standards of practice by audiologists, as described in peer-reviewed literature. All APSO standards are freely accessible to the public. For more information about APSO or to view any standard, visit https://www.audiologystandards.org.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Audiology Practice Standards Organization

John A Coverstone, AuD – Executive Director

888-678-7773

[email protected]

SOURCE Audiology Practice Standard Organization