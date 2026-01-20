AuditBoard Appoints Hugo Doetsch as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance executive brings broad operational experience, joins leadership team to drive strategic growth and operational scale.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard, the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced the appointment of Hugo Doetsch as its Chief Financial Officer. Doetsch joins the executive team to steer the company's financial strategy as it continues its rapid market expansion and growth.

"We're excited to welcome Hugo Doetsch to AuditBoard," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "Hugo is a strategic operating leader who truly understands how to drive businesses forward. His competitive spirit and track record of scaling organizations make him the perfect partner for us as we continue to expand our market leadership and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Doetsch brings over two decades of financial leadership and strategic operating experience to AuditBoard. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at symplr, a leading enterprise healthcare operations software provider. Prior to that, he was CFO at NetDocuments, a cloud-based content management platform, where he was named "CFO of the Year" by Utah Business Magazine. Doetsch also held senior leadership roles at Ping Identity, where he played a pivotal role in the company's successful 2019 initial public offering.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the AuditBoard team at a time when we're seeing accelerating momentum from both a product and market position perspective," said Hugo Doetsch, Chief Financial Officer at AuditBoard. "I've always believed the CFO's role is to be a strategic partner to the rest of the company, helping to focus on what really matters: delivering value to our customers. I can't wait to dive in and help us reach the next level of growth together."

This announcement comes shortly after AuditBoard surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting the company's continued rapid growth and innovation. Doetsch is the most recent in a series of key executive appointments for AuditBoard, joining Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., who most recently served in the same role at Paycor; Chief Growth Officer Jim Sperduto, who was previously President of Small Business, Retirement, and Insurance Services at ADP; and Chief Human Resources Officer Paaras Parker, who joined recently from Greenhouse Software where she was Chief People Officer.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently named a leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders and ranked for the seventh year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

Media Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

