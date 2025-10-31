AuditBoard Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders

AI-powered connected risk platform earns third major Leader recognition of 2025.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. We believe AuditBoard was positioned as a Leader for its strong combination of modern interface, faster-than-average implementation time, and strong user satisfaction. The company was also recognized for its ERM and compliance solutions, which are grounded in deep assurance expertise, as well as for its targeted, customer-focused AI innovations.

"We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant provides extremely meaningful validation for our AI-powered connected risk platform and the unique value we bring to customers," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "We will continue to innovate directly on customer feedback, keeping them at the forefront of everything we do."

This recognition comes at a critical time as the shifting risk landscape drives a heightened need for enterprise-grade solutions that serve complex, global organizations. AuditBoard's recent Risk intelligence report found 72 percent of audit, risk, and compliance practitioners believe AI will have a significant impact on their risk management processes. Additionally, 70 percent of respondents expect to increase risk management staffing, and 40 percent plan to increase cybersecurity staffing over the next two years.

AuditBoard's AI strategy aligns directly to this shift: as of October 2025, 91 percent of AuditBoard AI customers have accepted generative content into their systems of record, and 70 percent of Fortune 1000 customers trust AuditBoard AI to inform and accelerate risk decision-making. This recognition comes just days after AuditBoard announced Accelerate, a powerful new AI solution that delivers natural-language workflows, continuous auditing and monitoring, document intelligence, and agentic AI. Earlier this year, AuditBoard was named a Leader in the annual Verdantix Green Quadrant: GRC Software 2025 Report, earning joint highest scores for its AI, product vision, and strategy.

