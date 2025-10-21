AuditBoard Unveils 2025 Connector Award Winners

First-ever customer award winners recognized for building more resilient organizations and shaping the future of connected risk.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 AUDIT & BEYOND — AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced the winners of its inaugural Connector Awards program at Audit & Beyond, its seventh-annual conference. The awards program recognizes the innovators, collaborators, and leaders who are actively shaping the future of the audit, risk, compliance, and infosec professions.

"I want to extend a huge congratulations to the 2025 AuditBoard Connector Award winners," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "These forward-thinking teams are just a small representation of the transformative business results our customers drive with AuditBoard every day. I continue to be amazed at their visionary leadership and how they are shaping the future of our industry in the era of AI. From hundreds of hours saved to hundreds of thousands of dollars saved annually, our customers are constantly raising the bar on what is possible."

The winners of the 2025 AuditBoard Connector Awards include:

Visionary: Celebrating bold pioneers who leverage AuditBoard's cutting-edge solutions — like AI, analytics, and integrations — to drive transformation. These trailblazers set new benchmarks for operational excellence and redefine what's possible in audit, risk, and InfoSec.

Winner: ZoomInfo "AuditBoard enabled us to master our risk data and build our next evolution in continuous, automated control monitoring," said Casey Atwater, Senior Director, Internal Audit and SOX Compliance at ZoomInfo.





Celebrating bold pioneers who leverage AuditBoard's cutting-edge solutions — like AI, analytics, and integrations — to drive transformation. These trailblazers set new benchmarks for operational excellence and redefine what's possible in audit, risk, and InfoSec. Excellence in Action: Spotlighting those who turn strategy into success by using AuditBoard to achieve measurable outcomes. From streamlining processes to surpassing goals, these changemakers demonstrate the power of innovation and execution to deliver lasting impact.

Winner: Bank of Ireland Group "AuditBoard has become a cornerstone of our audit function, creating a multiplier effect that drives efficiency, improves governance, and empowers our people as we scale," said Aishling Bradwell, Head of Enablement at Bank of Ireland Group.





Spotlighting those who turn strategy into success by using AuditBoard to achieve measurable outcomes. From streamlining processes to surpassing goals, these changemakers demonstrate the power of innovation and execution to deliver lasting impact. Bridge Builders: Recognizing teams that break down silos and use AuditBoard to align audit, risk, and InfoSec functions. These champions drive cross-team collaboration, scalability, and connected decision-making to create a more resilient organization.

Winner: NeueHealth "AuditBoard AI has helped us fine-tune the language of our risks and controls, resulting in improved collaboration across teams," said Emily Allen, Senior Manager, Audit at NeueHealth.





Recognizing teams that break down silos and use AuditBoard to align audit, risk, and InfoSec functions. These champions drive cross-team collaboration, scalability, and connected decision-making to create a more resilient organization. Cyber GRC Trailblazer: Recognizing pioneers who leverage technology, automation, and AI to advance governance, risk, and compliance. They enhance security, streamline compliance, and shape the future of GRC.

Winner: Syniverse "AuditBoard has centralized our cybersecurity risk management, giving our CISO the tools to deliver clear, confident reporting to our Board and ensuring everyone has access to reliable, actionable insights," said Ana Rodgers, VP Audit Services at Syniverse.





Recognizing pioneers who leverage technology, automation, and AI to advance governance, risk, and compliance. They enhance security, streamline compliance, and shape the future of GRC. Agent of Change: Highlighting visionary leaders who inspire transformation and champion the strategic use of AuditBoard. These industry influencers elevate the role of audit, risk, and compliance, empowering their teams to thrive.

Winner: Collibra "My vision has always been a holistic, connected, data-driven approach to risk management. I championed AuditBoard because it's the technology that enables us to break down silos and bring that vision to life," said Tara Mavrovitis, Head of GRC and Internal Audit at Collibra.

To learn more about how AuditBoard customers are shaping the future of the industry, visit AuditBoard.com .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc