Auditory Insight Celebrates Fifth Anniversary in Hearing Healthcare Consulting

Founder and Harvard MBA Nancy M. Williams is an experienced management consultant, dedicated hearing health advocate, and person with lifelong hearing loss.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auditory Insight, a leading consultancy for the hearing healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce the company is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Since its founding, Auditory Insight has advised CEOs and their leadership teams on market development and go-to-market strategies.

"We are unique among boutique consultancies for our laser focus on hearing healthcare," asserts Nancy M. Williams, founder and president of Auditory Insight. "That focus is essential given seismic industry pressures from a new OTC hearing aids category to select gene therapies entering clinical trials. Our proprietary knowledge databases and extensive clinician networks translate into unmatched strategic insight."

Auditory Insight conducts consulting engagements in all sectors of hearing healthcare, with completed client engagements in:

Genetic testing Gene and drug therapies Cochlear implants Prescription hearing aids OTC hearing aids.

Across these sectors, Auditory Insight provides a full range of market development and commercialization advisory services, including:

go-to-market strategy

revenue forecasting

addressable market size

commercial value assessment

target product profile.

Underpinning these services is the company's blend of quantitative skills in industry economics and financial analysis with qualitative skills in stakeholder needs. Auditory Insight's downloadable research notes on key trends in hearing healthcare illustrate the firm's high-caliber approach.

"A fascinating project in 2022 was advising a hearing healthcare company on a market development strategy for genetic testing," Williams notes. "We analyzed barriers to genetic testing by integrating the perspective of a diverse set of market stakeholders."

During its history, Auditory Insight has conducted in-depth, one-on-one exploratory interviews with hundreds of neurotologists, pediatric otolaryngologists, audiologists, geneticists, and genetic counselors. As a result, the company has unsurpassed expertise in the needs and perspectives of clinical market stakeholders in hearing healthcare.

That expertise extends to patients: teens, adults, and parents of children with hearing loss. Auditory Insight has developed a proprietary, market-tested framework for the patient journey, from patients' first awareness of hearing loss to integrating hearing loss into their everyday lives.

A deeply personal understanding of hearing loss informs founder Nancy M. Williams' strategic recommendations. Diagnosed at age six, she received her first hearing aid at age 12. She currently wears powerful hearing aids in both ears for her progressive, genetic loss. An amateur concert pianist despite her hearing loss, she debuted at Carnegie Hall in a masterclass recital. Williams holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Stanford University in Quantitative Economics, both with distinction.

Williams is available to meet with executives interested Auditory Insight's advisory services.

About Auditory Insight

Auditory Insight partners with senior leaders of hearing healthcare companies to develop effective market development and commercialization strategies. The firm also advises investors in hearing healthcare.

