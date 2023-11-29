AuditSoft and STP ComplianceEHS Join Forces to Revolutionize COR Audits and Regulatory Compliance

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks a pivotal moment in occupational health and safety (OHS) as AuditSoft proudly announces its strategic partnership with STP ComplianceEHS, a globally acclaimed leader in digital EHS regulatory compliance and audit solutions.

This partnership bridges the unparalleled expertise of AuditSoft in Canada's Certificate of Recognition (COR) audits with STP ComplianceEHS's expansive suite of digital solutions spanning across 45+ countries and 100+ jurisdictions.

AuditSoft x STP ComplianceEHS (CNW Group/AuditSoft)
STP ComplianceEHS brings over three decades of experience in supporting clients across diverse industry sectors worldwide. The STP Compliance Suite, including the RegHub and AuditHub, offers a robust platform to plan, assess, track, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

The collaboration between AuditSoft and STP ComplianceEHS is a convergence of expertise and resources aimed at empowering auditors and safety professionals and emphasizes how COR and regulatory compliance complement each other.

"AuditSoft is committed to supporting auditors in their crucial work and we are continuously innovating to advance OHS," said Ben Snyman, CEO of AuditSoft. "Our collaboration with STP ComplianceEHS aligns perfectly, combining our strengths to achieve our shared objective of improving safety and compliance."

"This partnership highlights the complementary nature of COR and regulatory compliance, and the synergy between our solution suites," remarked Gail Ankiewicz, President at STP ComplianceEHS. "It is a testament to our joint commitment to enhancing compliance and we look forward to collaborating with AuditSoft to maximize our impact."

Throughout the year, AuditSoft has proudly announced numerous new partnerships, further enhancing its standing in the industry. The software has been widely embraced across Canada and is used in every province from B.C. to Nova Scotia. The firm recently achieved a monumental milestone of 10,000 audits, solidifying its position as Canada's most trusted tool for COR audits.

About AuditSoft:

AuditSoft is the leading safety and compliance auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and unlock valuable audit insights. Each year, AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across North America. Find more information on AuditSoft at www.auditsoft.co

About STP:

For more than 35 years, EHS leaders have come to trust STP ComplianceEHS as a reliable content resource and partner to enable best-in-class audit and compliance management programs that form the foundation for their EHS management system and ESG program. Developed and maintained by EHS industry professionals, our audit publications and associated protocols, full-text content and regulatory monitoring provide comprehensive, up-to-date coverage for environmental, health and safety, legal and corporate governance issues. Our Compliance Suite helps you plan, audit, assess, identify and track the regulatory requirements you need to meet your compliance obligations and improve your business efficiency for businesses across the globe.
www.stpub.com

