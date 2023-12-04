Audley Travel reveals top 10 most popular Italian cities according to US residents

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans have been researching their favorite Italian cities on social media. A recent analysis of TikTok hashtag data from the past 12 months shows Rome tops the list, followed by Milan and Venice.

Audley Travel has determined the top three most popular Italian cities according to an analysis of TikTok hashtag data.
"Rome is known as the Eternal City for a reason," says Alicia Welsman, Audley's regional product manager for Italy. "It's been a European center of art and culture for millennia and its long history makes it unique on the continent. It's a great destination whether you're looking for remarkable food, ancient ruins, Renaissance art, cutting-edge fashion, Catholic treasures, or even simply la dolce vita."

The most popular destinations include some of the continent's most renowned sights: the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Vatican, and the Sistine Chapel, with its luminous ceiling, painted by Michelangelo. Audley arranges private tours through these iconic destinations, with an expert guide who can provide context as well as steer you away from crowds.

Milan is best known as Italy's fashion capital, but it's also home to da Vinci's Last Supper, the majestic 18th-century La Scala Opera House, and a Gothic cathedral. This combination of fashion and history is what makes Milan so popular, says Shannon Yates, an Italy specialist at Audley Travel.

"One of my favorite things to do in Milan is to spend an afternoon with a personal shopper," Yates goes on. "Milan is packed with a wide variety of shopping options, including familiar names like Prada, Gucci, and Armani, as well as small boutiques where you can find up-and-coming designers. You can also visit the artisans' workshops, so you can talk directly to the people making the bags or shoes that you're looking for."

Known for its romantic canals and well-preserved Renaissance palaces, Venice is one of Italy's most celebrated destinations. "Of course, it's one of Italy's top three cities," says Samantha Rubin, another of Audley's Italy specialists. "The whole city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a good reason."

Rubin continues: "When you visit, I recommend getting your bearings with a panoramic boat tour. The city was meant to be experienced from the water and that's the best way to get introduced. You'll get to see highlights like the Arsenale, St Mark's Square and Basilica, Giudecca Island, and the palaces that line the Grand Canal. Your driver will also take you a bit further out for views of the lagoon and outlying islands."

Full list of the ten most popular Italian cities:

The experts at Audley Travel have come together to create a guide that collects their favorite hidden gems, which you can visit while traveling to Italy's most popular cities. They'll help you explore the country's true culture without getting lost in a crowd.

  1. Rome
  2. Milan
  3. Venice
  4. Naples
  5. Florence
  6. Trapani
  7. Como
  8. Bologna
  9. Palermo
  10. Verona

