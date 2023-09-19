Audley Travel reveals top locations for a sunny vacation this winter

Thailand tops Audley Travel's Winter Sun Index, which has ranked the best destinations to visit this winter for sun and warm weather.

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audley Travel has created a winter sun index to determine the top locations to visit for sunshine and blue skies this winter. Thailand tops the list, followed by Mexico, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, and Indonesia.

Why did Thailand come out on top?

Top 5 2023 Winter Sun Destinations (PRNewsfoto/Audley Travel)

"Thailand has a really wide range of beaches — you'll find everything from deserted tropical islands to long stretches of white sand to rocky bays," says Southeast Asia specialist Mary Cropper. "And it's reliably warm and sunny November to March. But I think what won it the very top spot was the same thing that earned it the nickname 'Land of Smiles'. The culture is so remarkably welcoming.

"Of course, there's also the exceptional food and thrumming energy of Bangkok, seeing elephants in the rainforest, visiting historic temples, and, of course, relaxing on cruises on the Chao Praya and Kwai rivers."

What countries made up the rest of the list?

Mexico holds the second spot thanks to its wealth of culture and range of less-visited beaches, like the wide, wild golden sand beaches and deep turquoise water at Oaxaca. In Sri Lanka, ranked number three, you'll find long stretches of rose-gold beaches and a wealth of cultural sights like Sigiriya Rock's fortress.

A visit to number four — Costa Rica — gives you a choice between dark-sand Pacific beaches or white-sand Caribbean ones, with the added attraction of rainforest lodges. Indonesia rounds out the list at number five, offering world-renowned snorkeling and the chance to glimpse rare orangutans in the Sumatran wilderness.

When asked his thoughts about winter travel in 2023, Audley's Head of Product Alex Bentley says, "Clients are looking to travel away to a range of sunny destinations for a relaxing winter break at the end of the year. The hotels we love have returned to normal. The surge of visitors means availability has been a real challenge during the summer season, but there are still good pockets of availability in our favorite hotels during the winter. This should mean there's plenty of space for a quiet and restful stay."

How was the index created?

The best winter sun destinations travel index has been compiled by the Audley Travel specialists. Analyzing and scoring 27 different winter sun locations across 14 different winter sun metrics. A score for each location was then created based on the results from the index. View the full winter sun travel index study for a breakdown of all results and ranking methodology.

