Audley Travel unveils list of top culinary capitals around the globe

News provided by

Audley Travel

13 Dec, 2023, 09:32 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent analysis of Tripadvisor data by Audley Travel has revealed which capital cities around the world have the highest number of five-star rated restaurants. Topping the list is Seoul, South Korea, followed by Tokyo, London, Paris, and Bangkok. Here, Audley's travel experts discuss what makes these destinations ideal for gourmet travelers.

Continue Reading
Asian cuisine at a local restaurant
Asian cuisine at a local restaurant

"Eating and drinking are both central to South Korean culture and are among the primary ways that many South Koreans socialize," says Rebecca Nagasaki, a South Korea country specialist. "Additionally, Seoul is a city where you can taste cuisines from across the country. I think that combination is why it topped the list."

Almost every meal comes with banchan. Literally translated as "small dishes," Nagasaki says they're part condiment, part snack platter and act as an accompaniment to the main meal. Kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage) is common, but there's a wide assortment that might be served including pickled daikon or fried anchovies. 

For the main meal, Nagasaki suggests trying panjon, a scallion pancake often served with seafood, as well as sundubu jjigae, a filling, fiery soup made with a tofu base. "Also, for the full experience, be sure to go to a chimaek, which serves fried chicken and beer, as well as a barbecue, where you can grill your own meats over a communal fire. These are really boisterous places full of laughter and K-pop as friends catch up."

The top of the list is rounded out with Tokyo, London, Paris, and Bangkok.

"Eating out is a passion in Tokyo," says David Peat, Japan senior product executive. "Many people have small apartments without kitchens and eat out often. Combine that with the country's enthusiasm for food and every meal you eat in Tokyo is excellent, whether you're in an elegant Michelin-starred restaurant or just a tiny noodle bar with only a few tables.

"You can stick to familiar dishes, like ramen and sushi, and enjoy your trip. However, I also suggest branching out a bit. Probably the best way to experience the city is to just pick a restaurant at random and order something, also at random. No matter where you go, it will be amazing."

London's third-place ranking comes thanks to its cosmopolitan culinary pedigree, says Beth Blakely, UK senior product executive. "In London, you can find restaurants serving cuisine from almost anywhere in the world. That said, visitors looking for classic English fare will be able to find pubs serving fish and chips and hotels that offer elegant afternoon teas."

Paris, the gastronomic capital of Europe, and Bangkok conclude the top five, both with storied culinary scenes that showcase the countries' different regional dishes.

The full list

  1. Seoul, South Korea – 4,926 five-star restaurants
  2. Tokyo, Japan - 4,597 five-star restaurants
  3. London, UK2,345 five-star restaurants
  4. Paris, France2,055 five-star restaurants
  5. Bangkok, Thailand1,798 five-star restaurants

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300039/Audley_Travel.jpg

SOURCE Audley Travel

Also from this source

Audley Travel reveals top 10 most popular Italian cities according to US residents

Audley Travel reveals top 10 most popular Italian cities according to US residents

Americans have been researching their favorite Italian cities on social media. A recent analysis of TikTok hashtag data from the past 12 months shows ...
Research by Audley Travel reveals the 3 top layover locations to soak up as much culture as possible in a short stay

Research by Audley Travel reveals the 3 top layover locations to soak up as much culture as possible in a short stay

The expert team of country specialists at Audley Travel has released their top 3 layover locations where to enjoy lots of cultural experiences during ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Travel

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.