Audley Travel unveils their top festive markets across Europe

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audley Travel have polled their Europe specialists to determine the top European Christmas markets to explore. The Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany topped the list, followed by the Edinburgh Christmas Market in Scotland and the Bergen market in Norway.

European Christmas Market

"Germany has some of the oldest Christmas markets on the continent — Dresden's dates back almost 600 years. But I like the one in Nuremberg best," says Germany specialist Taylor Lack. "The name literally translates as 'Christ Child Market' and every year, one of the local teenagers is elected to embody the Christmas angel. To enter, she must be at least '1,60m tall and free from giddiness.' She wears a tall golden crown and long golden sleeves that look like wings to preside over the market."

Like most markets across the continent, it's a sprawling collection of wooden stalls selling gifts and trinkets, as well as the traditional seasonal treats of its home country. In Germany that means mulled wine, potato pancakes, and Spekulatius cookies spiced with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and cardamom.

Scotland's capital comes in second thanks to its proliferation of lights, says UK specialist Brittany Beck. "I love the East Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market because you have exceptional views of Edinburgh Castle, which is transformed with a glorious light display each winter. There's also an enormous Ferris wheel — the largest in the country — and the views from the top are worth the chill."

While you're in the city, Beck also suggests taking a guided tour along Edinburgh's Tasting Trail. You'll sample traditional dishes, modern fare, and, of course, whisky.

"Bergen loves gingerbread," says Norway specialist Aislyn Emerson, commenting on the market which placed in third. "It's the home of the largest gingerbread town in the world, called Pepperkakebyen, which is located just a short walk away from the market on the fjord shore. I think that's why it's my favorite. The scent of gingerbread and mulled wine just says Christmas to me."

In addition to the market, you can also take the funicular to the top of Mount Fløyen for sweeping views of the city lit up in the wintry dark. "Bergen is a must-see on any visit to Norway," says Emerson.

The full list

Christkindlesmarkt, Nuremberg, Germany East Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, Scotland Bergen, Norway Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark Winter Glow , Bruges, Belgium Strasbourg, France Zagreb, Croatia Lugano, Switzerland Gamla Stan market, Stockholm, Sweden Via San Gregorio Armeno, Naples, Italy

