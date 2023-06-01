AUDO COPENHAGEN DEBUTS GLOBALLY

News provided by

Audo Copenhagen

01 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU and by Lassen unite to form a new luxury brand spanning furniture, lighting and accessories, with iconic designs by Ib Kofod-Larsen, Vilhelm Lauritzen, Flemming and Mogens Lassen and collaborations with contemporary talents including Norm Architects, Colin King and Danielle Siggerud.

Continue Reading

From June 1st, design enthusiasts, professionals and customers worldwide will discover many of their favorite furniture, lighting designs and accessories within one new design house: Audo Copenhagen. Developed by uniting MENU and by Lassen, Audo Copenhagen is the newest member of Design Holding Group's portfolio of luxury brands, joining Flos, B&B Italia and Louis Poulsen, among others.

Audo Copenhagen reflects both a century of Danish design tradition and a modern, global outlook that will continually expand and evolve. By virtue of its origin, the brand holds iconic designs as well as contemporary collaborations from global renowned designers.

Audo's name reflects its close connection with The Audo, a unique concept in Copenhagen that opened in 2019 under MENU, masterfully uniting coworking and event facilities, a café, restaurant and concept shop, as well as an exclusive residence in a single, community-building universe.

Moving forward, The Audo will be rebranded as Audo House and serve as Audo Copenhagen's central hub, showcasing the brand's comprehensive range of furniture, lighting and accessories together with a curated selection of artwork and products from like-minded global luxury brands.

"Audo House reflects Audo Copenhagen's collaborative spirit. Redefining how we use design, space and, ultimately, how we connect to one another, it's a creative destination for powerful ideas, beautiful design and inspiration," says Joachim Kornbek-Engell Hansen, Design & Brand Director for Audo Copenhagen. "Our quest to create a sense of community awards a higher value to the objects and spaces we create."

Indeed, Audo Copenhagen is founded on a sense of community and soft minimalism, and its approach to design, partnerships and production is already powered by collaboration with some of the world's greatest design minds and artisans. With its ethos inspired by The Audo, MENU and by Lassen and its operations in partnership with Design Holding, Audo Copenhagen strives to become a leading player in global luxury design.

Audo Copenhagen launches June 1, 2023 worldwide.

About Design Holding
Design Holding is a global leader in high-end design with a cultural heritage characterized by an un-paralleled portfolio of iconic brands and a multi-channel distribution approach. The Group includes B&B Italia, Maxalto, Azucena, Flos, Louis Poulsen, FENDI Casa, Audo Copenhagen and Lumens. These brands share a common ethos focused on beauty, craftsmanship, quality and sustainability, yet each is fiercely independent with its own strong brand identity and design DNA. See more at www.designholding.com

About Audo Copenhagen
Audo Copenhagen is a luxury source for high-end design furniture, lighting and accessories reflecting Danish heritage and a contemporary, global outlook. The brand actively partners with leading architects and interior designers from around the world including Norm Architects, Colin King and Danielle Siggerud and stewards iconic designs including the timeless Kubus collection by architect Mogens Lassen, The Tired Man by Flemming Lassen and the Plinth Collection by Norm Architects. See more at us.audocph.com

SOURCE Audo Copenhagen

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.