Audos.com ACQUIRES NO CAP AND ANNOUNCES FIRST COHORT OF SOLOPRENEURS BUILDING MILLION-DOLLAR AI-NATIVE BUSINESSES

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audos.com, helping everyday entrepreneurs build solo businesses, from the team behind Prehype, BarkBox, and Ro, today announced the acquisition of No Cap, coined by Forbes as "The world's first autonomous AI investor." Audos.com is also unveiling its first funded cohort of five Entrepreneurs in Residence (EiRs), each building generating revenue through AI-native businesses based on the customer problems they uniquely understand.

The acquisition comes as Audos.com continues its growth, with more than 10,000 people having used Audos.com to get started on their projects.,1,000 actively working on them, and the very first everyday Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) cohort selected to receive up to $100,000 funding and dedicated one-on-one founder support. The deal also brings new data, founder expertise, and a community of 9,000 solopreneurs and AI-native lean teams, strengthening Audos.com' reach to millions of entrepreneurs worldwide.

No Cap initially launched as an autonomous AI agent that invested $100,000 in start-ups, mimicking a traditional VC, and quickly went viral across the startup world, with Marc Andreessen among those who shared it. It has since evolved into a full AI-powered coach and mentor, scoring startups, matching them with investors, and proactively following up when momentum stalled. Trained on insights from 60+ Y Combinator alumni and over 100,000 real founder datapoints. No Cap evaluated more than 9,000 startups and arrived at an uncomfortable conclusion: most founders weren't venture-backable. Not because they lacked talent or ideas, but because the model itself doesn't work for the majority of businesses.

"The pattern was impossible to ignore: the founders weren't broken, the model was," said Alexander Nevedovsky, founder of No Cap and a Y Combinator alum who previously built and sold WANNA to Farfetch. "They didn't need pitch deck feedback and board seats. They needed a partner that helps them focus on their business and their customers, as well as provides them with funding to grow whenever needed. That's exactly what Audos.com is."

Audos.com provides holistic business-building support for solopreneurs, especially the 60% of Americans with a business idea who never pursue it. Audos.com offers end-to-end guidance from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend. It also provides initial funding that grows with success and one-on-one mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs.

Among the thousands of projects built with Audos.com, the first cohort highlights the variety and creativity of its entrepreneurs and their ideas. These businesses are making real revenue, have product-market fit, and are run by solopreneurs who have passions and expertise they've amplified using Audos.com. Each entrepreneur received additional support and up to $100,000 in funding, with no traditional VC dilution, but rather a 15% revenue share that aligns incentives and motivations.

These entrepreneurs include:

Matt Weinstock from California who has created SwingCaddy.ai, a golf coach in your pocket with AI swing video analysis and personalized drills. The business has now grown to a +$100k revenue run-rate in under 2 months.

Beckett Zahedi and Derrick Webster, high school students from Brooklyn, whose AI service, Realer Estate, is helping over 100,000 New Yorkers find affordable housing.

Sarah Gwilliam from Santa Monica whose AI grief coach Solace spends an average of two hours per week with clients, offering support through active coaching, guided journaling and help preserving memories.

Jack Valentine from Rhode Island, who has turned his childhood spent on docks into a custom artwork and gear service for boat owners called BoatIllustrator. Valentine generated $1,000 in sales within a week of starting on Audos.com.

Micah Stennett from London, a father of a child with Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome) who built Cartee, an AI care concierge helping parents coordinate medications, appointments, and routines for children with complex medical needs. Cartee is serving families navigating both the NHS and US healthcare systems.

Dr. Jonathan Avery, VP of Addiction Psychiatry at Cornell Weil, based in New York City, who built Beacon, an AI coach for the loved ones of those struggling with addiction. Beacon is powered by the CRAFT method, which research shows inspired 64% of people to seek treatment compared to 30% through traditional interventions.

"We spent 15 years at Prehype helping founders build companies worth billions. The lesson? The future should not just be about making more unicorns. It should be about minting millions of founders building businesses that make them a great living and serve customers they care about." said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos.com. "Audos.com is creating the tools, founder support, and re-invented financing for this next generation of AI-based entrepreneurs. Alexander and the thousands of founders he's built a community around are exactly who we made this for."

At a time of economic and technological uncertainty, Audos.com offers a new path to financial security. By combining AI-powered guidance, founder support, and flexible funding, Audos.com makes building a profitable business accessible to anyone, not just Silicon Valley insiders. Entrepreneurs ready to turn their ideas into real businesses can learn more at Audos.com.

About Audos.com

Audos.com helps everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses with up to $100K in funding, AI tools, and distribution without taking equity. We help them turn their enthusiasm and expertise into business opportunities and provide them proven tools and capital to launch their concepts quickly to customers. Our program simplifies the creation of AI agents that operate across multiple channels—removing technical barriers so founders can focus on strategy and relationships. Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne (the team behind Prehype — creators of 18 companies, including BarkBox (NYSE: BARK), Ro ($7B), and Managed by Q), Audos.com is headquartered in New York with a distributed global team, and is backed by some of the world's leading entrepreneurs and VCs (raised $11.5M from True Ventures, Offline Ventures, Bungalow Capital, and angels, including Niklas Zennström (Skype), Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health), and Bjarke Ingels (BIG)), shaping the next era of AI-driven entrepreneurship.

About No Cap

No Cap built the world's first autonomous AI investor & accelerator for solopreneurs. The platform evaluated 9,000+ startups, built a robust founder/investor community, and was shaped by 60+ YC alumni and 100,000+ real founder conversations. Described by Forbes as "the world's first autonomous AI investor."

SOURCE Audos